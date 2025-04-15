Acquisition supports Dubizzle Group’s strategy by broadening its product offering and enhancing the value that Bayut & dubizzle deliver to its real estate agency and developer clients

Property Monitor is a highly regarded brand in the UAE, providing reliable property valuations to market players and attracting more than 7,700 monthly users, primarily real estate agencies and developers

Dubai, UAE: Dubizzle Group (“Dubizzle” or the “Group”), the MENA region’s premier digital marketplace group, today announces the acquisition of Property Monitor, a leading real-estate market intelligence platform in the UAE.

The acquisition of Property Monitor reinforces Dubizzle Group’s leadership in real estate classifieds and technology through a portfolio of market-leading brands, including Bayut and dubizzle. Integrating Property Monitor into Dubizzle Group’s real estate offering enhances the value proposition for agencies and developers by delivering a more comprehensive and data-rich user experience.

As one of the leading market intelligence providers in the UAE, Property Monitor enables key industry players to make data-driven decisions through PMiQ, its SaaS-based platform, and other products including APIs integration, market reports and automated valuations. With a premier client base which includes the UAE’s leading real estate agencies and developers, it has established itself as a critical tool within the UAE real estate ecosystem for property data, analytics and insights. Dubizzle Group plans to enhance Property Monitor’s product suite by incorporating demand-side data, creating avenues for deeper client engagement.

Property Monitor achieved revenue CAGR of 55% from 2022 to 2024 and attracts more than 7,700 monthly users, primarily real estate agencies and property developers.

“We are delighted to welcome Property Monitor to the Dubizzle Group real estate portfolio. As a trusted and respected brand in the UAE, Property Monitor complements our market-leading platforms Bayut and dubizzle. This acquisition unlocks new opportunities to enhance the value that Bayut and dubizzle deliver to real estate agents and developers, while reinforcing Dubizzle Group’s position as a leading destination for real estate classifieds in the UAE. It also reflects our broader strategy of targeted acquisitions that strengthen our ability to deliver an exceptional user experience across the region’s real estate and automotive sectors," said Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Dubizzle Group – UAE.

The announcement marks Dubizzle Group’s third acquisition in two years, building on continued expansion in the digital marketplace space in the MENA region. In 2024, Dubizzle Group acquired Hatla2ee, a leading marketplace in Egypt for used and new cars. The Group also acquired Drive Arabia, a leading source for automotive news, reviews and car comparisons in the Middle East to broaden its offering for car buyers and its advertising capability for automotive manufacturers.

The acquisition of Property Monitor reflects Dubizzle Group’s strategic approach to M&A—targeting complementary businesses in the MENA region that strengthen the Group’s position within the real estate and automotive ecosystem, deepen the overall product offering and enhance the experience for users and clients.

Dubizzle Group’s flagship platforms—dubizzle and Bayut—are market leaders across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, with a strong presence in several other MENA countries. With over 47 million monthly visits and 15 million monthly users, Dubizzle Group’s portals are the region’s go-to destinations for online classifieds.