Reacton, a UAE-based British fire suppression manufacturer aims to install equipment on up to 17,000 school buses in collaboration with Emirati partner, TABRA



Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Reacton Fire Suppression has welcomed the implementation of the UAE government’s new rules which mandate automatic fire suppression systems on school buses. The regulation (UAE.S 5041:2021) which comes into effect from today (15 April), will protect approximately 17,000 school buses and up to 500,000 children on their daily journeys.



The automatic fire suppression systems work by rapidly detecting and extinguishing engine fires. This is particularly important on school buses as evacuation time is minimal. Education providers will now be required to install fire suppression systems through an approved provider, as part of the annual vehicle check and registration.



Reacton is the first approved provider of reliable fire suppression systems for school buses, having passed the stringent requirements of the Emirates Safety Laboratory certification.



Sam Malins, CEO of Reacton Fire Suppression said, “Every parent across the UAE should be delighted that the UAE government has taken such a positive approach to fire safety on school buses. Fires can spread quickly on school buses without the right suppression equipment. With the implementation of these new rules, parents can send their children off to school with peace of mind that the vehicles they are travelling in are even safer than before.”



Khalid Rashid Al-Mazrouei, Managing Partner of TABRA said, “The UAE government isn’t just raising the bar, it’s redefining international standards on fire safety and the protection of school children. Together, with our partners at Reacton, we’re proud to be on the front lines of this mission, rapidly deploying cutting-edge fire suppression systems across schools, associations and fleet operators. Within just a few hours, we can safeguard a school bus and every child who travels in it.”



Reacton and TABRA have already successfully installed more than 2,500 systems including one of the world’s largest bus fire protection projects with Emirates Transport. More than 3,500 Dubai taxis also use Reacton’s fire suppression.



Reacton opened its offices in the UAE in 2019, expanding from its original manufacturing hub in the United Kingdom. From its offices in Dubai, Reacton ensures on-ground specialist assistance to its partners, training and ongoing customer support, underlining its best practice and international standards towards fire safety. As professional installers, TABRA has 27 years of transport safety experience in the UAE, with a dedicated team of technicians.



For more information about Reacton’s fire suppression solutions, please visit Reacton Fire Suppression’s website at reactonfire.com and to find out more about installation options for school buses, visit TABRA at tabratrading.com.



About Reacton

Founded in 1968 with the sole purpose of protecting racing cars from fire, two young engineers created the first Reacton fire suppression system using what is now known as ‘burst tube’ technology.



Fast forward 50 years and Reacton® is a leading global manufacturer of critical fire suppression systems. At the heart of Reacton® is a world-class team with a genuine passion to raise the level of safety within the industries we serve, to protect people and assets from the life changing effects of fire.



Our third-party accreditations give our customers the confidence in our systems that we have always had. At Reacton® we take pride in having the most reliable systems in the world with the service and support to back them up.



