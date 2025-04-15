Abu Dabi–(PinionNewswire)–HRA Experience, a next-generation Web3-powered travel and payment ecosystem, has secured a €35 million investment from a private investor in Abu Dhabi ahead of its global launch. The funding will support the rollout of key platforms including HRA Airlines, HRA Coin, HRA Payway, and HRA Exchange. CEO Adem Kiraz emphasized the company’s mission to build a borderless world where people from diverse cultures can connect through shared travel experiences. The investment confirms strong market confidence in the project’s scalability and future impact.

HRA Experience, the next-generation Web3-powered travel and payment ecosystem, has announced a major milestone ahead of its official global launch. The company has secured a €35 million investment from a private investor based in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant vote of confidence in the project’s vision and long-term impact.

The funding will be used to accelerate the international rollout of HRA Experience’s core platforms, including:

HRA Airlines – a flight booking platform with crypto payment integration

HRA Coin – a utility token at the heart of the ecosystem

HRA Payway – a digital payment solution with contactless card support

HRA Exchange – a native crypto exchange launching Q2 2025

“This investment goes far beyond money,” said Adem Kiraz, CEO of HRA Experience. “It proves that the vision behind HRA is powerful and globally relevant. We’re building a borderless world — one where people from all walks of life can travel, connect, and share cultures freely.”

The HRA Experience ecosystem aims to make travel more inclusive, affordable, and seamless by merging Web3 technology with real-world mobility solutions. From booking flights and hotels to making instant global payments using HRA Coin, the platform is designed to give users full control of their travel lifestyle.

This investment also signals the growing appetite for Web3 infrastructure that blends practical use cases with global scalability. With over a dozen European countries already included in the first phase, HRA Experience is set to reshape how people move, spend, and experience the world.

About HRA Experience

HRA Experience is a Web3-based travel and finance ecosystem combining crypto payments, digital identity, and global mobility tools into one connected platform. The ecosystem includes HRA Airlines, HRA Coin, HRA Payway, and HRA Exchange — all working together to deliver a seamless, borderless experience.

