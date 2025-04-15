As part of its continued commitment to promoting innovation and creativity among its employees, Gulf Bank has introduced the third edition of the Fekrety Innovation Competition for 2025. The competition aims to inspire employees to submit creative ideas that will drive the development of banking services and products, in alignment with the Bank's strategy and Kuwait Vision 2035. This vision prioritizes digital transformation, enhancing customer experience, and adopting advanced technologies to support the national economy and improve quality of life.

Gulf Bank views Fekrety as a platform to inspire employees across all departments to actively engage in improving the customer experience, under the theme "Innovation for All." The competition invites employees from different departments to submit innovative and creative ideas that can positively impact both the Bank and the wider banking industry.

The Bank emphasized that the competition provides employees with the opportunity to share their ideas without constraints, regardless of how unconventional or innovative they may be. The Digital Transformation and Innovation Unit will provide support to help employees refine and develop their ideas, ensuring they align with customer needs and contribute to delivering accessible, innovative banking services.

This initiative builds on the success Gulf Bank has achieved in its digital transformation journey, which plays a pivotal role in driving employee performance and fostering collaboration across departments. The Bank believes that continuous innovation is only possible by empowering employees to turn their ideas into reality.

Furthermore, Gulf Bank highlights the importance of investing in its diverse and talented workforce, while also supporting the development of local skills within the community.

The bank remains committed to supporting Kuwait Vision 2035 through initiatives such as the Datathon and Hackathon competitions, which equip future generations with the skills to leverage data and digital technologies in achieving sustainable development goals and boosting the national economy.

Gulf Bank aims to be Kuwait's leading bank, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace to deliver exceptional customer service while contributing sustainably to the community. Through its extensive branch network and innovative digital services, the Bank empowers customers to conduct banking transactions conveniently and efficiently, ensuring a seamless experience.

In alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035, "New Kuwait," and its commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships, Gulf Bank is dedicated to driving robust sustainability initiatives across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions. The Bank is committed to implementing strategically selected and diverse sustainability programs both internally and externally.