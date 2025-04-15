Riyadh – SRMG Media Solutions (SMS), announces its exclusive partnership as the media representative for thmanyah, the largest and most influential podcast network in the Arab world. This strategic partnership empowers SMS to fully leverage the podcast giant’s vast products and platforms, offering innovative advertising opportunities that connect brands with thmanyah’s audience, enhancing both reach and impact.

As a next-generation, data-driven media solutions company, SMS delivers innovative, results-focused advertising strategies. By utilizing proprietary first-party data, advanced AdTech solutions and AI-driven audience segmentation, SMS creates personalized campaigns that drive growth, innovation and profitability. As the exclusive media partner for SRMG’s prestigious brands, SMS manages a distinguished media portfolio that includes Asharq Al-Awsat, Asharq News, Asharq Business with Bloomberg, Al Eqtisadiah, Akhbaar24, Arab News, Hia, Sayidaty, Billboard Arabia and Manga Arabia. With a global reach of more than 170 million users, SMS delivers engaging content across a diverse range of platforms, including digital and social media, websites, apps, newsletters, TV, audio channels, podcasts, print, and experiential IPs.

thmanyah has established itself as a leader in the region's creative industry with over 6.2 billion impressions, more than 700 million views and listens of its productions, over 124 million views of their documentaries and an exceptional newsletter open rate of 45%. thmanyah has gained widespread recognition for its more than 30 programs, newsletters, documentaries, and films, covering engaging topics such as culture, business, sports, and lifestyle. Recently, the company set a Guinness World Record for an episode of its "Fnjan" podcast, achieving the highest viewership in YouTube history, underscoring its substantial impact on the content industry. In a strategic move, thmanyah expanded its business scope, transforming from a content company into a media tech company, focusing on developing innovative tools to support Arab content creators and enable them to enrich online engagement.

Renowned for producing impactful content, thmanyah reaches millions of listeners globally, resonating with the interests of the new generation. This makes it an ideal partner for brands seeking to connect with a conscious and engaged digital audience. The partnership between thmanyah and SMS promises exciting opportunities for both regional and global brands, allowing them to capitalize on thmanyah’s expansive audience and high engagement levels through advanced digital solutions.

Ziad Moussa, Managing Director of SMS, said: "We are thrilled to become the exclusive media representative for thmanyah, which has forged a strong bond with audiences both in Saudi Arabia and beyond. The exceptional Arabic content thmanyah offers aligns perfectly with the aspirations of today's digital audience, providing brands and advertisers with valuable engagement and interaction opportunities.”

For his part, ‏Faisal AlGhamdi, Chief Business Officer at thmanyah, commented "Our commercial offerings have seen significant growth, thanks to our loyal and highly engaged audience," emphasizing that the agreement with SMS "will enable us to expand further, continue delivering high-quality Arabic content, and empower brands to stay ahead of the future of digital media consumption."

With its boundless reach, innovative strategies, and steadfast commitment to excellence, SMS is poised to redefine the media and advertising landscape across the Middle East, North Africa, and beyond. To learn more about enhancing your advertising strategies, please visit www.srmgms.com.

About SMS

SRMG Media Solutions (SMS) is part of SRMG Media Group, the largest integrated media group from the MENA region. SMS provides comprehensive, data-driven advertising solutions to brands and advertisers. Leveraging a diverse portfolio of over 35 media brands across digital platforms, TV, print, audio, and experiential IPs, SMS empowers brands to engage with audiences through innovative storytelling, branded content, and targeted campaigns. SMS represents prominent brands such as Asharq Al-Awsat, Asharq News, Asharq Business with Bloomberg, Al Eqtisadiah, Akhbaar24, Arab News, Hia, Sayidaty, Billboard Arabia, Manga Arabia and thmanyah among others. By integrating proprietary first-party data, AI-driven audience segmentation, and advanced analytics, SMS delivers personalized and results-driven strategies designed to optimize brand visibility and audience engagement. With a focus on strategic partnerships, including exclusive agreements with leading media companies and global platforms, SMS is at the forefront of transforming the media and advertising landscape in the region.

For more information about SMS, please visit: https://srmgms.com/

About thmanyah

Thmanyah is a leading Saudi media technology company that develops tools enabling individuals to enhance Arabic content on the Internet. Producing more than 30 products, including articles, newsletters, documentaries, and podcasts, Thmanyah aims to document life in Arab societies and transform the culture of journalism. The content spans various topics, from culture and cinema to health, lifestyle, and finance. Recognized as the most widespread podcast network in the Arab world, Thmanyah is also the largest producer of documentary films in Saudi Arabia. Thmanyah recently launched ‘Radio Thmanyah’ application dedicated to listening to Arabic and international podcast programs, ‘Thmanyah.com’ platform for publishing articles and newsletters, in addition to ‘Thmanyah Hosting’ for podcast ads and publishing.

thmanyah Company – https://company.thmanyah.com

Radio thmanyah – https://radio.thmanyah.com

thmanyah.com – https://thmanyah.com/writers

thmanyah Subscription – https://thmanyah.com/subscription

