Dubai, UAE – Reinforcing its commitment to strengthening bi-lateral business ties between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Germany, IFZA played a central role at this year’s Zukunftstag (Future Day) in Berlin, hosted by the Bundesverband mittelständische Wirtschaft e.V (BVMW), the German Federal Association of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses.

This marks the second consecutive year of partnership between IFZA and BVMW at Zukunftstag, underlining a shared vision to unlock global opportunities for entrepreneurs and SMEs. Aligned with IFZA’s mission to bring Dubai to the world and the world to Dubai and marking a pivotal step in its strategy to support Dubai government’s ambitious D33 initiative; the partnership reiterates the organization’s commitment to building bridges and forging meaningful connections across borders to unlock international business opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs.

Commenting on IFZA’s involvement with BVMW and Zukunftstag, Jochen Knecht, IFZA’s CEO commented: “IFZA has an impressive track-record of successfully serving the German business community, and we are thrilled to have been part of this landmark event for the second consecutive year. At IFZA we believe that business has a unique ‘superpower’ to bring people together. No matter how different we may be, there is common ground to be found by working together. Our presence at Zukunftstag not only supports German businesses in their international expansion but also strengthens the UAE economy by driving Foreign Direct Investment.”

“As a global business facilitator, IFZA connects businesses and entrepreneurs from around the world to the UAE, enabling them to optimize and unlock opportunities, and create meaningful impact to the UAE and beyond.”

Speaking at the event, H.E. Ahmed Al Attar, UAE's Ambassador to Germany said, “It was my pleasure to attend for the second consecutive year at Zukunftstag Mittelstand — an excellent platform celebrating the strength and innovation of German SMEs. I was pleased to visit the IFZA booth, one of the event’s key sponsors, and to engage in a productive roundtable with over 18 companies, highlighting the growing interest in the UAE’s dynamic opportunities and our shared commitment to deepening economic collaboration between the United Arab Emirates and the Federal Republic of Germany.”

Germany is among the most important suppliers and contributors to the UAE’s economy with a history that spans more than 50 years. The UAE is home to around 1,200 renowned German companies, with approximately 30,000 German citizens living in the country. The event brought together influential voices from Germany’s SME sector, international partners, and government stakeholders, offering a platform for meaningful dialogue, knowledge exchange, and partnership opportunities.

Commenting on IFZA’s relationship with BVMW and continued support of Zunkunfstag, Christoph Ahlhaus, Chairman of the Federal Executive Board of the BVMW, said: “It was a pleasure to once again welcome IFZA once again as the main partner at the largest SME event of the year. This partnership underlines the successful cooperation between the BVMW and IFZA and creates valuable synergies on both sides, as well as new growth opportunities for German SMEs.”

As a key milestone in its global outreach, IFZA’s presence at Zukunftstag 2025 further cemented its role as a trusted gateway between Germany and the UAE, enabling businesses to grow beyond borders.

BMVW’s office at IFZA’s premises in Dubai connects its membership with the UAE market and serves as a hub for connecting German businesses with potential partners across the region. IFZA’s ongoing international expansion includes dedicated offices in Berlin and Frankfurt, offering localized support for German entrepreneurs exploring opportunities in the UAE. The company continues to extend its global presence with established offices in Spain, Switzerland, China, Austria and Denmark, and additional offices are planned for the UK, Pakistan, India, Africa, and Latin America in the coming year.

About IFZA

IFZA is the most dynamic and truly international Free Zone Community in the UAE, optimising the country's strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and business-friendly environment. IFZA differentiates itself through its multi-national approach, providing personalised business establishment solutions through its network of Government Authorities and Professional Partners.



Business Owners and Employees can also benefit from a wide spectrum of value-added services within the IFZA ecosystem, including but not limited to property solutions, visa packages and training and development. The IFZA Business Park offers a wide variety of cutting-edge office facilities tailored to meet each Licensee’s individual needs and provides a professional, welcoming environment to greet clients, network with other businesses and thrive.

For details contact:

Daniel Ford

Head of Corporate Communications, IFZA

dford@ifza.com

M: +971 56 415 3075