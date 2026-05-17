Codeshare launch coincides with Etihad’s new daily Abu Dhabi–Tashkent service on 9 August 2026

Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Airways and Uzbekistan Airways have signed a codeshare agreement that opens Central Asia for Etihad’s global guests and links Uzbekistan Airways guests to Etihad’s daily Abu Dhabi service. The agreement takes effect on 15 May 2026, with the first codeshare flights available for travel from 9 August 2026.

Under the partnership, Etihad guests can book a single ticket on Uzbekistan Airways flights from Tashkent to eight destinations across Uzbekistan: Samarkand, Urgench, Nukus, Termez, Fergana, Namangan, Andizhan, and Bukhara – as well as several international destinations on Uzbekistan Airways’ network. Uzbekistan Airways guests, in turn, can now easily reach Abu Dhabi via Tashkent on the new Etihad daily service starting this summer. Etihad and Uzbekistan Airways are also developing a frequent flyer partnership between Etihad Guest and UzAirPlus, set to expand reward options for members of both programmes.

Uzbekistan is one of Central Asia’s fastest-growing inbound markets. Travellers are drawn to the Silk Road heritage of Samarkand and Bukhara, the medieval citadel of Khiva, and the wide-open landscapes of Karakalpakstan. The agreement gives Etihad’s guests a single connection to all of it.

Tashkent is the largest city in Central Asia, a region where economic and cultural ties are growing fast. The new partnership puts Uzbekistan within easy reach of Etihad’s guests, while giving Uzbekistan Airways travellers wider access to international markets through Abu Dhabi.

Arik De, Etihad Airways Chief Revenue & Commercial Officer, said: “Uzbekistan is one of the most exciting markets in our network right now, and this agreement gives our guests something they’ve been asking for: Easy access to eight Uzbek cities on a single ticket while offering direct service to our beautiful home in Abu Dhabi. We’ve found a strong partner in Uzbekistan Airways, an airline expanding its fleet and reach, and we’re looking forward to growing the relationship from here.”

Shukhrat Yadgarov, Deputy Chairman of the Board for Commerce and Tourism at Uzbekistan Airways JSC, said: “Partnering with Etihad Airways marks another strategic milestone in the continued expansion of Uzbekistan Airways’ international network. Through this codeshare agreement, passengers of the national carrier will gain access to a new destination within our route portfolio - Abu Dhabi. The new service will complement our existing daily operations between Tashkent and Dubai, further strengthening air connectivity between Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates.

This partnership brings together the shared commitment of two leading airlines to the highest standards of safety, service excellence, operational reliability, and traditional hospitality. We are confident that this agreement will serve as a strong air bridge between our nations and will contribute significantly to the further development of tourism, cultural exchange, and business relations.”

With the addition of Uzbekistan Airways, Etihad’s partner network now spans 46 codeshare and over 130 interline partners, the largest of any non-alliance airline, giving guests single-ticket and through-fare access to over 350 destinations worldwide.

Bookings are available from today at etihad.com and uzairways.com.

Etihad schedule from 9/10 August 2026



Flight No From Departure To Arrival Aircraft EY 830 Abu Dhabi (AUH) 21:10 Tashkent (TAS) 1:35 (+1) Airbus A320 EY 831 Tashkent (TAS) 3:50 Abu Dhabi (AUH) 6:35 Airbus A320





About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

About Uzbekistan Airways

Founded in 1992, the national airline Uzbekistan Airways is today the largest carrier in Central Asia. Based in Tashkent, the airline operates flights to more than 100 destinations across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North America. Operating a modern fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft, including the innovative Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Uzbekistan Airways ensures the highest standards of safety and legendary Uzbek hospitality at every stage of the journey.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae