Etihad to introduce its flagship A380 to Bangkok from October, significantly increasing capacity on one of its most popular leisure routes.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Guest, the award-winning loyalty programme of Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the UAE, has launched a new frequent flyer partnership with Bangkok Airways’ FlyerBonus programme, enabling members of both loyalty programmes to redeem rewards when travelling across either airline’s network.

Etihad Guest members can now redeem their miles for award travel across Bangkok Airways’ network, including popular leisure destinations across Thailand and Southeast Asia such as Samui, Luang Prabang and Siem Reap. Likewise, Bangkok Airways’ FlyerBonus members can redeem their points to explore Etihad’s expanding global network, including new destinations like Palma de Mallorca, Krakow and Salalah via its award-winning hub in Abu Dhabi.

Etihad Guest Miles earned can be redeemed across a wide range of rewards, including flights, cabin upgrades, hotels, holidays and shopping through the Etihad Guest Reward Shop, offering members with flexibility and choice at every stage of their journey.

Mark Potter, Managing Director Etihad Guest, said, “Partnering with Bangkok Airways further enhances the value of the Etihad Guest programme creating more opportunities for members to redeem their miles on every journey, wherever they choose to fly. Thailand is one of our most valued and in-demand markets, this partnership gives our members seamless access to some of the region’s most desirable destinations while redeeming Etihad Guest Miles along the way. We are equally excited to welcome FlyerBonus members onboard Etihad and introduce them to our signature Emirati hospitality, taking them beyond borders across the global Etihad network.”

Ms. Amornrat Kongsawat, Vice President – Sales and Marketing of Bangkok Airways PCL, commented, “We are delighted to partner with Etihad Airways to further enhance the value and benefits of our FlyerBonus programme. This collaboration reflects our commitment to offering members more meaningful travel experiences and broader redemption opportunities across a truly global network. Through Etihad Airways’ extensive international connectivity, FlyerBonus members can now enjoy seamless access to destinations across Europe, the Middle East and beyond, while continuing to experience the distinctive boutique service of Bangkok Airways.”

The new partnership launches as Etihad continues to expand its presence across Southeast Asia. In 2025, Etihad launched multiple new destinations across the region including Krabi, Chiang Mai, Phnom Penh, Hanoi and Hong Kong, further strengthening connectivity from Abu Dhabi to key Asian markets and creating more opportunities for Etihad Guest members to redeem miles across an increasingly diverse network.

Etihad operates direct flights from Abu Dhabi to four popular leisure destinations across Thailand: Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi and Chiang Mai. Bangkok remains one of Etihad’s most popular destinations, currently operating six flights per day. From October, Etihad will introduce its flagship A380 on the evening service, significantly increasing capacity ahead of the peak winter travel season and offering travellers greater choice and seamless connectivity between Southeast Asia, Abu Dhabi and beyond. The aircraft elevates the journey itself with a unique premium product offering, from The Residence: ultra-luxurious three-room suite in the sky, private First suites and lie-flat Business seats with direct aisle access and upgraded Economy cabins designed for comfort.

The new frequent flyer partnership with Bangkok Airways further demonstrates Etihad Guest’s commitment to rewarding loyalty, expanding choice and building deeper connections with travellers across Asia and beyond.

For more information, visit etihad.com/etihadguest.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Tel: +97150 818 9596

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae