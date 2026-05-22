Dubai, In line with the directives of Dubai's leadership to empower national small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and to enhance their contribution to strategic economic sectors; Mada Media, the company responsible for organising, developing, and managing the out-of-home (OOH) advertising sector in the Emirate of Dubai, has announced the launch of its first of a kind bid designed and dedicated exclusively to SMEs members of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development (Dubai SME).

Eligible SMEs will have the opportunity to obtain the rights to install and operate two advertising hoardings at strategic locations along Al Yalayis Street, one of Dubai’s key arterial routes, in the direction from Sheikh Zayed Road toward Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

In this context, Mansoor Al Sabahi, Chief Executive Officer of Mada Media, said: “This initiative represents a concrete step forward in our efforts to regulate and advance the sector. By providing clear, competitive, and transparent investment opportunities, it enables national small and medium enterprises to establish a genuine position in Dubai’s out‑of‑home advertising market, ensuring they secure a meaningful market share that supports their trajectory toward sustained growth and prosperity.

He added: “Beyond market access, we aim to cultivate national capabilities with the ability to compete at local, regional, and global levels. We believe the sector will only reach its full maturity when national talent is an active force in leading it, an outlook that stands at the core of our leadership’s vision for sustainable and enduring economic growth.

“This initiative falls within Mada Media’s strategy aimed at supporting the economic development of Dubai, in line with the objectives of the Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan, which seeks to build integrated urban communities that combine innovation, sustainability, and quality of life. At Mada Media, we do not view out-of-home advertising merely as a marketing tool, but as an integral part of the urban scenery of a global city like Dubai, contributing to enhancing its visual identity and reinforcing its position as a leading investment destination on the global map”.

The bid has been specifically designed to account for the scale and capabilities of SMEs. To this end, participating companies are exempt from the initial bid security, tender document fees have been set at a nominal rate, and evaluation and selection criteria have been streamlined to create a fair and accessible competitive environment, measures that collectively support the long-term growth and market presence of national businesses.

The bid is also structured to help emerging national companies build operational expertise by delivering projects through their own teams and resources, progressively strengthening their ability to compete alongside the major international companies active in the sector.

Mada Media's new strategy is built around a clear ambition: to establish Dubai as a global benchmark in OOH advertising sector. This means upholding the highest standards of quality and sustainability, driving digital transformation and programmatic advertising across the sector, and expanding the base of local and international investors. Supporting national SMEs is, in every sense, integral to that vision.

To participate in the bid, companies must hold a valid trade licence or certificate of incorporation, in addition to a valid SME certificate issued by the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME) who have valid 5 years SME certificate with a remaining validity of at least one year.

About Mada Media:

Mada Media was established in September 2024 under Law No. (20) of 2024, issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The company was formed to manage and develop the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising sector in Dubai and to support its growth through the creation of a unified framework procedures for advertising permits and contracts, as well as the provision of innovative investment opportunities aligned with the highest regulatory, technical, and beautification standards adopted by the Emirate. Mada Media also contributes to expanding innovative advertising spaces and elevating the out-of-home advertising landscape to new horizons.

Pursuant to a concession agreement, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Municipality have authorised Mada Media to oversee the issuance of outdoor advertising permits across Dubai, establish and operate a unified digital platform for managing and processing all types of out-of-home (OOH) advertising permits, and manage naming rights agreements for public transport stations, including the Metro and Dubai Tram, as well as various infrastructure assets across the Emirate.

Mada Media places strong emphasis on innovation and digital transformation, with the aim of shaping a modern, out-of-home advertising sector. This is achieved by ensuring compliance with regulatory procedures, adopting advanced technologies, and building and strengthening strategic partnerships with leading investors in the sector.