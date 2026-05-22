Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Salik Company PJSC (“Salik”), the exclusive toll gate operator in Dubai, clarified that, further to its previous disclosure on DFM dated 15 May 2026 regarding the Value Added Tax (“VAT”), and pursuant to the implementation of the provisions of Federal Law No. (8) of 2017 and its amendments, the Company will begin applying VAT at the rate of 5% starting from 1 June 2026 on Salik toll gate usage tariffs and tag activation fees. The VAT amounts collected will be remitted to the Federal Tax Authority (“FTA”) in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations in the United Arab Emirates.



Salik reaffirmed its full commitment to complying with the regulatory and legislative frameworks adopted in the UAE, while continuing to deliver smart and seamless mobility services that enhance the user experience and support traffic efficiency across Dubai. The Company also continues to advance its digital ecosystem and innovative services in line with its vision to support smart mobility, enhance the quality of services provided to customers, and contribute to reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading city in integrated and sustainable traffic solutions.