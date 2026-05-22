Abu Dhabi, UAE: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, has published its Sustainable Finance Impact Report 2025, highlighting the Bank’s progress in mobilising capital to support sustainable development, transition finance and measurable real-economy impact across the UAE and international markets.



Between 2022 and 2025, FAB facilitated AED 381 billion in sustainable and transition finance, reaching 76% of its AED 500 billion 2030 target through 280 transactions across 41 countries. The Bank estimates that its financing of green and transition projects, across renewable and clean energy (nuclear power), waste to energy facilities, green buildings, railway development, and electric vehicle manufacturing, reinforcing economic activity and employment across the Bank’s key markets. In the UAE, FAB’s sustainable finance activities have supported an estimate of over 120,500 jobs across financed projects since 2022 to date.

The report highlights FAB’s role in advancing the global energy transition, sustainable capital markets, clean mobility, water security and social finance, while supporting national priorities including the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy, Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) 3.0 and ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision. FAB’s commitment to the UAE economy remains steadfast. Since 2022, FAB has allocated AED 152.2 billion to initiatives supporting sustainable development, contributing to economic diversification in line with UAE Vision 2031, and advancing sectoral decarbonisation in support of the UAE’s Nationally Determined Contributions.

The report also highlights FAB has financed over 30 thousand electric vehicles, which is equivalent to over 57% of all EVs on UAE roads in 2025, supporting accelerated decarbonisation of urban transport across UAE cities, reducing tailpipe emissions, improving air quality, and supporting the large‑scale transition to clean mobility.

The Sustainable Finance Impact Report 2025 reinforces FAB’s commitment to deploying capital in support of climate action, economic resilience and inclusive growth, while continuing to align its sustainable finance strategy with national priorities and the evolving needs of clients across its markets.

The full report is available at www.bankfab.com/en-ae/about-fab/sustainability/reports-policy-frameworks

About First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a global footprint beyond 20 markets, FAB is the finance and trade gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). With total assets of AED 1.49 trillion (USD 406 billion) as of March-end 2026, FAB is among the world’s largest banking groups. The bank provides financial expertise to its wholesale and retail client franchise across three business units, including Investment Banking & Markets, Wholesale Banking, and Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client Banking Group.

FAB is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, with a stable outlook.

On sustainability, FAB holds an MSCI ESG rating of ‘AA’, ranks first among MENA banks and is within the top tier of global banks according to LSEG ESG Scores (formerly Refinitiv ESG Scores). FAB is also rated in the best Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating category among global banks, with a Low ESG Risk.

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