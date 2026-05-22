Dubai: Sobha Group has entered strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with 10 leading global and regional universities, reinforcing its long-term commitment to building future-ready leadership talent and strengthening its position as a people-first organization that invests as deeply in its people as it does in its projects.

Aligned with the UAE’s vision of becoming a global hub for innovation, higher education, and advanced talent development, the initiative represents a long-term investment in leadership capability, continuous upskilling, and future talent pipelines amid rapid business transformation and regional expansion.

At the core of the programme is Sobha Group’s People Development Team, which drives leadership development through bespoke workshops, executive coaching, capstone projects, and strategic learning interventions designed to enhance enterprise-wide capability building for Talent readiness for meeting the Global expansion plans of Sobha Group. The university partnerships will further expand the scale, depth, and global exposure of these initiatives.

The partner institutions include globally respected universities such as BITS Pilani, INSEAD, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Amity University, Symbiosis Institute, Heriot Watt, Canadian University, Abudhabi School of Management and Northwood University, alongside other leading academic institutions operating across the UAE and internationally.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Ravi Menon, Chairman, Sobha Group, said, “As industries evolve and business environments become increasingly dynamic, organizations must equally evolve in how they nurture talent and leadership. Our partnerships with leading universities represent a long-term investment in building future leaders equipped with global perspectives, stronger capabilities, and the agility to navigate a rapidly changing world. This initiative also reflects our confidence in the UAE’s vision to become a global center for knowledge, innovation, and advanced talent development.”

Mr. Francis Alfred, Managing Director, Sobha Realty, said, “Our growth has always been powered by our people – Sobha family, and this collaboration with leading universities strengthens that foundation further. We are creating structured access to global knowledge, research, and leadership development opportunities to help our people grow into future-ready leaders while embedding continuous learning deeper into our culture.”

Reflecting the growing role of the private sector in strengthening academia-industry collaboration in the UAE, the programme also positions the country as an emerging crossroads for global academia and enterprise collaboration. With several partner institutions operating internationally, the programme brings together global faculty, research ecosystems, and industry leadership under a unified talent development framework.

The collaboration also highlights strengthening India-UAE education and business corridor, with institutions such as BITS Pilani, IIM Ahmedabad, and Manipal Academy (Bcz Manipal is name of a place) playing an increasing role in cross-border executive education, leadership development, and talent exchange between the two countries.

The MoUs have been formally endorsed by all participating universities and mark the commencement of a long-term collaboration focused on leadership development, innovation, and sustainable growth.

About Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty is an international luxury developer committed to redefining the art of living through sustainable communities. Established in 1976 as an interior decoration firm in Oman by the visionary entrepreneur PNC Menon, the company has grown its presence with developments and investments in the UAE, Oman, and India. For five decades, Sobha Realty has been redefining the real estate value chain through ‘Backward Integration’ by leveraging its inherent in-house capabilities of design, development and construction. Today, the firm has developed into one of the most prominent and premium real estate developers in the UAE and aims to become a global real estate developer with its essence, ‘The Art of Detail,’ remaining deeply embedded in the organisation’s DNA. With a proven track record of delivering projects ahead of schedule, the company has 16 masterplans across the UAE and is continually expanding its presence in the city with numerous other prominent projects. The flagship community of Sobha Hartland is a thriving community that is home to 11,000-plus residents, while Sobha Siniya Island, the developer’s first island project, features luxury villas, mansions, and resorts in a serene island setting.