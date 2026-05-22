H.E. Juma Al Kait: The UAE continues to strengthen its position as a leading global MICE destination and drive international cooperation to host major events.

The UAE is leveraging digital transformation and AI to reinforce the MICE industry and improve visitor experiences.

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Economy and Tourism participated in IMEX Frankfurt 2026, a leading global exhibition for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. The UAE delegation was led by H.E. Juma Mohammed Al Kait, Advisor to the Minister of Economy and Tourism.

Through its participation, the Ministry sought to further strengthen the UAE’s global presence in the business and events tourism market by showcasing the country’s remarkable achievements, while reinforcing its position as a leading destination for hosting major international events.

Speaking at a high-level panel discussion titled ‘State of the industry: Designing our future,’ attended by global tourism and event leaders, H.E. Al Kait highlighted the UAE’s long-standing expertise in building an innovative MICE model aligned with international best practices. “The UAE continues to strengthen its position as a pioneering global destination in the industry, supported by advanced infrastructure, a flexible operational ecosystem and a progressive vision centred on innovation, digital transformation and sustainability. These efforts align with the objectives of the ‘UAE Tourism Strategy 2031,’ which aims to position the UAE as the world’s leading tourism destination by the next decade,” H.E. noted.

H.E. Al Kait asserted the UAE has embraced the principles of agility, proactivity and high readiness in addressing different global challenges within the tourism sector, integrating them into the key operational framework of the MICE industry. “Our nation was among the first countries to reopen its tourism industry following the COVID-19 pandemic and resume hosting major international events, including Expo 2020 Dubai and GITEX Global. These steps contributed to strengthening the country’s status as a leading destination for tourism and business events,” H.E. said

H.E Al Kait added, “The UAE’s relentless national efforts to bolster the MICE industry have contributed to achieving significant qualitative outcomes and growth indicators. The country is continuing to expand world-class facilities and exhibition centres across the emirates, aligning with national directives and strategic objectives.”

In 2025, the UAE tourism industry achieved record performance, welcoming more than 32 million hotel guests. The travel and tourism industry also maintained strong growth rates due to the sustained demand for business tourism and international events.

Commenting on the UAE’s ambitious vision to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) in developing the MICE industry, H.E. Al Kait underscored its commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for visitors from around the world. H.E. further emphasised the UAE’s comprehensive national approach to digital transformation and AI, which continues to enhance the competitiveness of its tourism destinations, exhibition centres and conference facilities, while aligning with the evolving global trends in the tourism and events industry.

Bilateral Meetings with Leading Tourism Entities

On the sidelines of the exhibition, H.E. Al Kait conducted several bilateral meetings with leading international entities and companies operating in the MICE industry. The meetings were attended by representatives from local tourism authorities in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah, and aimed to strengthen international tourism cooperation and attract more global events to the UAE. Furthermore, the meetings explored opportunities to promote the exchange of expertise and best practices, accelerating tourism development and further boosting the global competitiveness of the industry.

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