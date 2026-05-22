H.E. Saeed Al Hajeri: Global companies’ confidence is a testament to the UAE’s leadership and competitiveness in the pharmaceutical sector.

Dr Fatima Al Kaabi: UAE’s integrated ecosystem positions the country as a leading destination for healthcare investment.

Dubai, UAE: Novo Nordisk, the global pharmaceutical company and a leader in developing treatments for diabetes, obesity and rare diseases, has announced the establishment of a regional distribution centre in the UAE, further reinforcing the country’s position as a global hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing and advanced supply chains.

The new facility will be one of three global centres managing the distribution of the company’s products worldwide. The company affirmed that its selection of the UAE was driven by the country’s advanced investment and logistics capabilities, as well as its stable and reliable business environment that reinforces its position as a secure destination for operational continuity.

Novo Nordisk also revealed plans to establish a scientific office and to roll out a talent development programme for Emirati nationals, further strengthening the country’s position as a global hub for pharmaceutical industry investment.

The company noted that the decision followed benchmarking studies that highlighted the UAE’s leadership in managing pharmaceutical ecosystems and its ability to integrate regulation, manufacturing, logistics and data within an advanced operational framework built on anticipation rather than reaction.

H.E. Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment, stressed that the developments taking place in the country today are strengthening its position within global pharmaceutical value chains, which now extend to include the management of medicine flows and the coordination of their pathways at both regional and international levels.

Al Hajeri said: “Pharmaceutical security is no longer solely a health concept; it has become a fundamental pillar of the national economic security framework, particularly in light of global supply chain challenges.”

His Excellency noted that the UAE is committed to building an integrated model that links investment, regulation and manufacturing, enhancing sustainability and reducing exposure to external shocks.

Al Hajeri added that attracting high-quality investments of this scale demonstrates the confidence of global companies in the UAE’s investment environment, which is built on stability, efficiency and the ability to deliver an advanced, data-driven operational model. This, he said, ensures the continuity of supplies and reinforces the country’s position as a leading global hub for the pharmaceutical sector.

By the numbers: UAE at the forefront of global pharmaceutical logistics

Data from Novo Nordisk’s regional distribution centre in the UAE highlights the scale of the role it is set to play in managing pharmaceutical supply flows. The centre aims to serve a wide geographical footprint through successive operational phases, covering up to 70 countries across the Gulf, Africa and Central Asia.

The facility is intended to support access to treatment for more than 2.6 million patients across a population base exceeding one billion people. This positions the centre as a global operational hub linking production sites in Europe, Asia and the Americas with regional markets.

The project also builds on the company’s longstanding presence in the UAE, with a partnership dating back more than four decades.

H.E. Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, said the progress witnessed by the UAE’s pharmaceutical sector demonstrates the maturity of a system capable of attracting global investments and translating them into tangible added value for the national economy through a stable operating environment that ensures continuity and efficiency.

Al Kaabi added that attracting strategic projects of this scale further strengthens the UAE’s position as a key hub for managing pharmaceutical supply flows both regionally and globally, while also supporting the sustainable availability of medicines and enhancing the quality of healthcare services for the community.

In recent months, the UAE has also attracted major pharmaceutical investment institutions such as Hillhouse Investment Management, which opened a new office in Abu Dhabi, in addition to the expansion of several multinational pharmaceutical companies and the activation of strategic partnerships, developments that signal a significant shift in investment priorities towards environments capable of managing complexity, not merely providing market access.