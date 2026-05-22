Dell PowerStore Elite redefines enterprise storage performance and efficiency with an up to 3x performance increase, industry-best 6:1 data reduction and non-disruptive upgrades

Dell PowerEdge portfolio expands with eleven new servers that significantly improve data center efficiency across air-cooled and liquid-cooled environments

Dell PowerProtect One and Dell Cyber Detect simplify and strengthen AI-powered cyber resilience across the data center

Dell Private Cloud expands with the ability to deploy the latest Broadcom, Microsoft and Nutanix software innovations, alongside continued support for Red Hat

Dell Automation Platform pairs AI agents with a conversational interface to transform how companies deploy, monitor and manage infrastructure

Dell Automation Studio delivers AI-assisted, full-stack orchestration so customers can build custom automation workflows across their infrastructure and applications

Dubai, UAE: Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) introduces a new generation of storage, compute, cyber resilience and automation innovations built to power the modern data center.

Why it matters

AI is scaling faster than most data centers were built to handle and the applications running the business can't wait. Enterprises don't have the luxury of choosing between what's next and what's now. Dell's latest storage, compute, cyber resilience and automation innovations are built to deliver both.

Eliminate storage tradeoffs

Dell PowerStore Elite is an intelligent, open storage platform that combines AI-driven software, next generation hardware and non-disruptive modernization. The platform triples performance1 and density2 compared to prior generations, packs up to 5.8 petabytes of effective capacity into a single 3U appliance3 and is backed by an industry-best 6:1 data reduction guarantee.4 Built on industry-standard E3 flash, PowerStore Elite reduces cost per workload while keeping every component, including drives, controllers and networking, modular and field-upgradable, so organizations can evolve their infrastructure without downtime or data migration.



Redefine compute and cooling



The 18th generation of PowerEdge servers deliver up to 70% better performance5 and 13-to-1 consolidation6 through advanced air-and liquid-cooling designs. Organizations gain dramatically more compute in the same footprint with unified management and security built in.

AI, HPC and demanding workloads: The liquid-cooled Dell PowerEdge M9825 with 6th Gen AMD EPYC™ 6th Gen processors deliver modular, ultra-dense compute in factory-integrated IR7000 racks. Designed for the next wave of AI and high-performance workloads, it scales reliably beyond the limits of air-cooled racks, reducing deployment risk and providing predictable, high-impact performance.

The liquid-cooled Dell PowerEdge M9825 with 6th Gen AMD EPYC™ 6th Gen processors deliver modular, ultra-dense compute in factory-integrated IR7000 racks. Designed for the next wave of AI and high-performance workloads, it scales reliably beyond the limits of air-cooled racks, reducing deployment risk and providing predictable, high-impact performance. PCIe-based AI at scale: New air-cooled Dell PowerEdge XE5845 and next-generation XE7845 servers bring higher performance and greater flexibility to PCIe-based AI deployments, supporting next-generation GPUs.

New air-cooled Dell PowerEdge XE5845 and next-generation XE7845 servers bring higher performance and greater flexibility to PCIe-based AI deployments, supporting next-generation GPUs. High-performance air-cooled compute: The Dell PowerEdge R9825 (dual-socket, 3U) and R9815 (single-socket, 2U) feature 6th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors, bringing high core density – up to 256 cores per system and increased I/O bandwidth to demanding workloads without requiring liquid cooling or data center retrofits.

The Dell PowerEdge R9825 (dual-socket, 3U) and R9815 (single-socket, 2U) feature 6th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors, bringing high core density – up to 256 cores per system and increased I/O bandwidth to demanding workloads without requiring liquid cooling or data center retrofits. Enterprise consolidation: The Dell PowerEdge R9810 is a high-end, single-socket 2U server built for Intel’s next-gen server processor, codenamed Diamond Rapids, delivering double the memory bandwidth7, increased cache capacity8 and up to 50% increase in core count with PCIe expansion.9

The Dell PowerEdge R9810 is a high-end, single-socket 2U server built for Intel’s next-gen server processor, codenamed Diamond Rapids, delivering double the memory bandwidth7, increased cache capacity8 and up to 50% increase in core count with PCIe expansion.9 Space-efficient compute: The 1U Dell PowerEdge R8815 and R6815 include 6th Gen AMD EPYC™processors and consolidate traditional dual-socket footprints onto efficient single-socket platforms, reducing power, cooling and licensing costs.

The 1U Dell PowerEdge R8815 and R6815 include 6th Gen AMD EPYC™processors and consolidate traditional dual-socket footprints onto efficient single-socket platforms, reducing power, cooling and licensing costs. Versatile and storage-dense platforms with AMD EPYC™: The Dell PowerEdge R7815 offers flexible PCIe Gen6 and drive configurations. The R7815xd extends the single-socket design into storage-dense environments, and the dual-socket R7825 expands scalability for dense virtualization and analytics.

Unify cyber resilience



From AI-powered attacks to ransomware, today’s cyber threats are growing more sophisticated and disruptive. Organizations need threat detection, unified protection management and rapid recovery working together as a single operational model.

Dell PowerProtect One is the world’s most comprehensive cyber-resilience platform10, purpose-built to secure, detect and rapidly recover business-critical data across any environment. It brings together Dell PowerProtect Data Manager for protection management and orchestration and Dell PowerProtect Data Domain for secure, efficient protection storage under a single control plane. PowerProtect One reduces operational sprawl and delivers a unified experience through third-party support and centralized visibility that cuts management overhead by 50%11 while delivering the world’s best data reduction12 and recovery at scale.

Dell Cyber Detect extends AI-powered ransomware detection directly into Dell PowerStore and Dell PowerMax enterprise storage. Trained on thousands of ransomware variants and inspecting data at the byte level with 99.99% accuracy,13 it pinpoints the last known clean copy so organizations can recover fast.

Simplify and automate the full stack



Dell introduces software innovations that deliver cloud simplicity and agentic intelligence for infrastructure management. The Dell Automation Platform serves as the common foundation, powering private cloud deployments and expanding AI-driven automation capabilities.

Private Cloud Everywhere

Dell Private Cloud, delivered through Dell Automation Platform, lets organizations deploy and run their preferred cloud stack from vendors like Broadcom, Microsoft, Nutanix and Red Hat on open, disaggregated Dell infrastructure with automated lifecycle management. It scales compute and storage independently, avoids lock-in and delivers up to 65% cost savings versus HCI.14 New ecosystem advancements include the ability to deploy VMware Cloud Foundation 9.1, Microsoft Azure Local and Dell PowerStore integration with Nutanix AHV.



delivered through Dell Automation Platform, lets organizations deploy and run their preferred cloud stack from vendors like Broadcom, Microsoft, Nutanix and Red Hat on open, disaggregated Dell infrastructure with automated lifecycle management. It scales compute and storage independently, avoids lock-in and delivers up to 65% cost savings versus HCI.14 New ecosystem advancements include the ability to deploy VMware Cloud Foundation 9.1, Microsoft Azure Local and Dell PowerStore integration with Nutanix AHV. Dell Distributed Private Cloud (formerly Dell NativeEdge) extends enterprise-class resilience to edge and distributed environments with two-node high-availability clusters, automatic failover, enhanced VM live migration, built-in zero-trust security and zero-touch endpoint support, reducing costs and simplifying operations at distributed sites.

AI-Driven Automation

Dell Automation Platform introduces agentic intelligence through a personalized generative user experience that adapts to how teams design, operate and manage infrastructure. By integrating Dell AIOps, Dell Automation Platform turns telemetry into action using intelligent agents to continuously optimize systems while keeping customers in control.

Dell Automation Studio is a premium set of Dell Automation Platform capabilities that allow customers to create AI-driven compute, storage and networking automation workflows using familiar tools and processes that reduce time-to-service and operational complexity. Open and flexible by design, Automation Studio lets organizations create tailored solutions that deliver consistent, full-stack automation at scale.

Perspectives

Arthur Lewis, president, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies

“AI doesn't wait, and neither can the infrastructure under it. The modern data center is defined by intelligent software that makes IT simpler, and we're delivering it end-to-end. PowerStore Elite, next-generation PowerEdge servers, PowerProtect One, and the agentic automation across Dell Private Cloud give customers a complete, software-driven foundation to run their most demanding workloads today and keep evolving for what comes next.”

Matt Kimball, VP & Principal Analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy

“IT teams are being asked to support AI, defend against increasingly sophisticated threats, and modernize infrastructure - often without adding headcount. Dell’s approach stands out because it addresses the operational reality across the full stack. PowerStore Elite helps eliminate the traditional storage refresh cycle, PowerEdge enables meaningful infrastructure consolidation and PowerProtect One simplifies cyber resilience. Together, these technologies reduce operational complexity, which remains one of the largest hidden costs in enterprise IT.”

Availability

Dell PowerStore Elite will be available in July 2026.

Dell PowerEdge M9825, Dell PowerEdge R9825 and Dell PowerEdge R9815 servers will be available in 2H 2026.

Dell PowerEdge XE5845 and Dell PowerEdge XE7845 servers will be available in Q1 2027.

Dell PowerEdge R9810 server will be available in 2027.

Dell PowerEdge R8815, Dell PowerEdge R6815, Dell PowerEdge R7815, Dell PowerEdge R7815xd and Dell PowerEdge R7825 servers will be available in 2027.

Dell PowerProtect One is available now.

Dell Cyber Detect for Dell PowerStore will be available Q3. Dell Cyber Detect for Dell PowerMax will be available in 2H 2026.

Dell Private Cloud deploying VMware with VCF 9.1 support will be available in June 2026.

Dell Private Cloud deploying Nutanix with Dell PowerStore support will be available in July 2026.

Dell Private Cloud deploying Microsoft Azure Local will be available in June 2026.

Dell Distributed Private Cloud is available now.

Dell Automation Platform Agentic AI capabilities are planned to be available later this year.

Dell Automation Studio will be available in June 2026.

Additional resources

Dell Technologies World 2026 Press Kit

Blogs TBD

Connect with Dell on X and LinkedIn

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry’s broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.

CONTACT:

Media Relations: Media.Relations@Dell.com