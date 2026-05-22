Dubai, UAE - Qashio, the UAE’s leading spend management platform, has partnered with NEXA AI Lab, the AI division of NEXA, one of MENA's leading digital growth agencies, to help accelerate AI adoption across finance teams in the UAE through automation and AI-powered financial workflows.

As part of the partnership, Qashio and NEXA AI Lab will work together to support businesses in adopting AI tools that improve spend visibility, streamline manual processes, and make finance operations more efficient. The partnership will also include a free AI audit to help finance teams identify where AI can deliver immediate operational value and support broader adoption across the business. Both companies say the initiative is designed to move businesses from AI awareness to implementation, in line with the UAE's national AI strategy targeting full public sector AI integration by 2031.

Amit Vyas, CEO of NEXA, comments: "AI delivers value when it is embedded directly into day-to-day workflows, rather than treated as a standalone concept. Finance is one of the clearest areas where this shift is already taking place, with businesses under increasing pressure to improve real-time decision-making. Through our partnership with Qashio, our goal is to help organisations identify where AI can be applied in practical, high-impact ways across financial operations."

Armin Moradi, CEO of Qashio, said: "A global industry survey shows that 81% of financial institutions expect AI to be embedded in their core operations by 2030, and the UAE is one of the fastest-growing AI markets globally, setting a new baseline for competitiveness across the private sector. Our partnership with NEXA AI Lab is built to help close the gap between AI adoption plans and real execution, enabling enterprises and SMEs in the UAE to compete with the best in the world."

Qashio has already integrated AI into its own financial workflows through features such as AI-powered receipt capture, which automatically extracts key information, including TRN, vendor names, and transaction data. The technology helps finance teams reduce manual data entry, save more than 4 hours each week, and maintain cleaner, more reliable financial records.

NEXA brings deep expertise in digital transformation and AI implementation across industries. Together, the two companies are focused on making AI accessible and measurable for businesses in the UAE. Both companies are already using tools like ConvoAI to improve access to data and provide instant support outside of working hours. Qashio is already leveraging NEXA AI Lab's product offering. This reflects a broader shift towards always-on, AI-enabled operations.

To learn more, visit www.qashio.com, https://www.nexalab.ai/, and www.digitalnexa.com