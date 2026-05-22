Virtual session attracts 121 participants from the business community

H.E. Sana bint Mohammed Suhail: “Successful investment is not measured by organisations’ financial performance alone, but also by their ability to empower their teams and give them the opportunity to build lives that balance work and family responsibilities.”

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “Family-friendly workplaces contribute to enhancing productivity and attracting and retaining talent, helping businesses achieve sustainable long-term performance.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has organised a webinar in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority to raise awareness among the private sector about the Parent-friendly Label programme. The virtual session attracted 121 representatives from 80 companies and highlighted the programme’s participation pathways and key benefits for companies.

H.E. Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family and Director General of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, stated: “Private sector organisations are among the key enablers of the national economy and play an important role in reinforcing the UAE’s position as a preferred destination for investment. Yet successful investment is not measured by organisations’ financial performance alone, but also by their ability to empower their teams and give them the opportunity to build lives that balance work and family responsibilities.”

Her Excellency added: “The Parent-friendly Label programme is a key enabler of the values of the Year of Family, as it directs the attention of semi-government, private-sector, and third-sector organisations towards empowering working parents to thrive in their family responsibilities as a foundation for their professional success. This is reflected positively on organisations, which see higher productivity among working parent employees, stronger loyalty from their teams, and a stronger employer reputation in the labour market.”

H.E. Sana bint Mohammed Suhail praised the support of Dubai Chambers in raising awareness among private sector organisations in Dubai about the programme’s objectives and encouraging them to participate and realise the benefits of developing parent-friendly workplaces for children, working parents, and society. The programme’s positive performance indicators over its past three cycles confirm the pivotal social role that private-sector organisations can play through supporting working parents.

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Family-friendly workplaces contribute to enhancing productivity and attracting and retaining talent, helping businesses achieve sustainable long-term performance. We are committed to raising awareness among the business community about the importance of adopting institutional best practices that create a positive impact for employees, organisations, and society. These efforts align with government priorities focused on enhancing quality of life and promoting balance between professional and family responsibilities.”

His Excellency added: “The Parent-friendly Label programme demonstrates how business growth and social wellbeing can reinforce one another. By encouraging organisations to develop more flexible and inclusive workplaces, the programme helps working parents better manage the demands of work and family life while enabling companies to build healthier workplace cultures and retain talent more effectively.”

The webinar featured a comprehensive presentation on the Parent-friendly Label programme and the positive impact it has achieved since its launch in 2021. Over the past three cycles, the programme has witnessed expanded participation, with a growing number of organisations adopting practices that better support working parents.

These include extended parental leave, flexible work policies, nursing rooms and facilities, childcare support services, and initiatives to enhance employees’ emotional and social wellbeing. The adoption of these practices has contributed to higher satisfaction levels among working parents, strengthened employee loyalty, improved productivity, and enhanced talent attraction.

The session also highlighted the key features of the programme’s fourth cycle, which is open for applications from organisations until 31 July 2026. The programme’s scope has been expanded to include a wider range of sectors, while its criteria have been further developed to become more inclusive and responsive to the needs of parents.

The fourth cycle also encourages global organisations operating in the UAE to implement the programme’s policies across their international offices. It places a stronger emphasis on policy innovation, including flexible work, childcare benefits, and family support funds, contributing to reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global destination for parent-friendly workplaces by 2030.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.