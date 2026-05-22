Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Empire Aviation Group, a Dubai-based global provider of integrated private aviation services, has appointed Paul van der Blom as Head of Aircraft Management, reinforcing the company’s leadership team as its managed business jet fleet continues to expand. He will oversee a fleet of more than 20 business jets under management, supporting aircraft owners with operational oversight, asset optimisation and charter revenue opportunities. Aircraft management remains a core pillar of Empire Aviation’s offering, with many managed aircraft also placed on charter to help offset ownership costs.

Paul van der Blom brings more than 30 years of aviation industry experience across Europe and the Middle East, with senior leadership roles spanning aircraft sales, aircraft management, leasing, commercial strategy and client relations. His previous roles include positions with Airbus, DC Aviation, ExecuJet, Hawker Pacific, Luxaviation Group and TAG Aviation. He joined Empire Aviation from a Dubai-based operator, where he served in the Fleet Strategy division. In addition to his substantial professional experience, Paul holds a Master of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands and attended various management programs at IMD Switzerland.

Empire Aviation integrates aircraft management, sales, charter and CAMO (Continued Airworthiness Management Organisation) services and operates one of the Middle East’s largest managed fleets of business jets, including aircraft from leading manufacturers such as Airbus, Boeing, Embraer and Gulfstream. The company holds Air Operator Certificates (AOCs) in the UAE and San Marino and supports operations across key global markets, including Europe, Middle East, Africa, West Asia and Southeast Asia.

The company’s customised business models for aircraft owners deliver distinct benefits—ranging from full-service management and revenue opportunities to expert maintenance oversight and access to charter their aircraft to private jet travellers. The aim is to maximise the value and benefits of private aviation for owners, while optimising the owner’s investment in the aircraft asset and protecting its value, through expertise in aircraft management. Empire Aviation also provides 5-star customer services.

Commenting on the appointment, Paras P. Dhamecha, Founder and Managing Director of Empire Aviation Group, said: “Paul van der Blom’s extensive international experience and deep understanding of aircraft ownership, operations and client requirements make him a valuable addition to our leadership team at a time of sustained growth and with a strong pipeline of new aircraft. It’s all about building trust with owners who want the reassurance of entrusting their multimillion-dollar assets to experienced managers.

“The regional private aviation sector is incredibly resilient and demand for private aviation services across the Middle East and globally remains strong, driven by increasing interest from high-net-worth individuals, corporates and government entities. Our focus is on maximising asset value for aircraft owners while delivering safe, efficient and highly personalised services.

“Aircraft management sits at the heart of our business, and strengthening this capability is essential as we continue to scale our fleet and expand our global footprint.”

Paras Dhamecha added that the company continues to invest in its long-term growth strategy, including the development of a new facility at Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) in Dubai South.

“Empire Aviation works globally but our roots are here in Dubai and the UAE, which continue to strengthen their position and support the vision of making Dubai the aviation capital of the world, through world-class infrastructure, progressive regulation and a strong ecosystem. This creates significant opportunities for private aviation operators like Empire Aviation and for our clients, worldwide.”

About Empire Aviation Group

Founded in Dubai in 2007, Empire Aviation Group is a global private aviation company providing integrated services including aircraft management, charter, sales and CAMO. The company operates one of the region’s largest managed fleets of business jets, with aircraft based in multiple international locations. Empire Aviation holds AOCs in the UAE and San Marino and operates across key global markets, including Europe, Middle East, Africa, West Asia and Southeast Asia. The company is also the authorised International Sales Representative for Gulfstream business aircraft in India. The company employs a team of 130 aviation specialists worldwide and has received multiple industry awards for service excellence.

Media contact: Jonathan Walsh WPR Dubai +971 50 458 8610 jon@wprme.net