For travel until 15 December 2025 from as little as 6,500 Etihad Guest Miles.

Etihad Guest launches biggest ever GuestSeat campaign for members: 50% off Economy fares and 30% off Business and First, in three-day flash sale.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – This weekend, Etihad Guest will launch its biggest ever GuestSeat sale offering up to 50% reduction on GuestSeat fares to a selection of the airline’s new destinations launching later this year. More than 25,000 GuestSeats will be on sale for only three days from Sunday 31 August until Tuesday 2 September for travel from the inaugural flight of each destination, until 15 December 2025.

Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, will fly to an astonishing 18 new destinations this year across four continents, continuing its rapid global network expansion, reaching more than 80 destinations worldwide.

To celebrate this monumental achievement, Etihad is offering its loyalty members 50% off Economy GuestSeat fares and 30% off both Business and First on select routes for travel until 15 December 2025. Etihad Guest members can book online or via the Etihad mobile app using Etihad Guest Miles, or using miles plus cash. Members can also transfer in Miles from over 50 points exchange partners worldwide to boost their balance.

Mark Potter, Managing Director Etihad Guest, said, “Our GuestSeat offering is one of the reasons the Etihad Guest membership is so valuable and desirable for members around the world, turning miles into unforgettable experiences. With Etihad launching so many new destinations over the next few months, we wanted to give our members the exclusive opportunity to explore some of these exciting new destinations at a very affordable rate, giving every Etihad Guest member the chance to benefit from this campaign and tick an incredible new destination off their bucket-list.”

Discover Krabi in one of two luxury First Suites onboard Etihad’s new A321LR from 84,000 Etihad Guest Miles each way; unwind in Phnom Penh (Cambodia) from only 49,000 Miles in Business and Hong Kong with just 15,000 in Economy.

The campaign offers members with as few as 3,250 Etihad Guest Miles the chance to explore bucket-list destinations like Ethiopia where GuestSeats are on offer for 6,500 miles, and pay the remaining balance in cash.

The flash sale, at etihad.com/memberonlysale, includes flights from Abu Dhabi to and from: Addis Ababa, Algiers, Chiang Mai, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Krabi, Medan (Sumatra), Peshawar, Phnom Penh (Cambodia), Tunis.

What is an Etihad GuestSeat?

GuestSeats are exclusively available to Etihad Guest members and offer exceptional redemption prices to give members the best value for their Etihad Guest Miles.

GuestSeats are available on every Etihad flight, including flights operated by the airline’s more than 40 codeshare partners, the largest global partnership and frequent flyer network of any non-allianced airline. There are a limited number of GuestSeats available on each flight and sold on a first come, first served basis so members are encouraged to book early to secure the best offers.

Following the fare structure of Etihad’s commercial tickets, the fare brands for GuestSeats offer members more choice, greater flexibility and even better value, allowing members to tailor their fare to suit their travel needs.

Members can earn miles with Etihad Guest, Etihad’s frequent flyer partner airlines, and thousands of luxury hotels, lifestyle and retail brands. Sign up to be an Etihad Guest member at etihad.com/guest and immediately start earning miles on flights, hotel stays, shopping and more.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad's codeshare partners, Etihad's network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Tel: +97150 818 9596

dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae