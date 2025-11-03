Abu Dhabi, UAE: Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, is expanding its Southeast Asia network with the launch of a new freighter deployment from Techo International Airport (KTI) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia in partnership with Teleport, Southeast Asia’s integrated logistics specialist. Commencing during the winter 2025 season, the service will operate two weekly flights utilising Airbus A321F aircraft, adding an additional 50 tonnes of cargo capacity per week.

The agreement to launch the new Phnom Penh freighter deployment was signed today at Air Cargo Southeast Asia, marking another collaboration milestone in the strategic partnership between Etihad Cargo and Teleport, which currently operates a successful joint freighter deployment from Ho Chi Minh City (SGN).

Operating via Abu Dhabi, the new service will provide seamless main deck connections to Etihad Cargo’s global network, including key markets in the Middle East, Europe and the Americas. The launch follows Etihad Airways’ recent introduction of passenger services to Phnom Penh using the airline’s new Airbus A321LR, which has seen strong cargo performance since inception, with consistently high utilisation.

The additional freighter capacity will cater to Cambodia’s growing import and export markets, supporting key verticals such as garments, electronics, perishables and pharmaceuticals, and providing customers with improved access to Etihad Cargo’s global network via Abu Dhabi.

Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer at Etihad Airways, commented, “The launch of dedicated freighter deployments from Phnom Penh further strengthens Etihad Cargo’s presence in Southeast Asia and demonstrates our commitment to supporting the region’s dynamic trade flows. In partnership with Teleport, this new route provides much-needed additional capacity, connecting Cambodia’s exporters to key global markets and enhancing connectivity across our expanding network.”

Jan Philipp Pöter, Chief Business Officer of Teleport, said, “Our long-standing partnership with Etihad Cargo has grown significantly from our interline cooperation in 2022, to deploying our freighters between Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) and Kuala Lumpur (KUL) in 2024 and extending services to Phuket (HKT) in 2025. Today, we are expanding these freighter programmes further across Southeast Asia, a testament to the combined agility of our partnership, enabling us to launch new routes faster and effectively respond to market needs. This progression demonstrates Teleport’s commitment to going beyond traditional partnerships, ensuring our partners never fly empty while creating mutual growth across both networks.”

The introduction of the Phnom Penh freighter deployment sees Etihad Cargo expand its dedicated freighter network while also optimising bellyhold capacity across its passenger fleet. By enhancing connectivity and offering flexible, reliable solutions, Etihad Cargo continues to support customers in accessing global markets with confidence and efficiency.

