Etihad Cargo's partners and customers will benefit from the cargo handling facilities provided by WFS across three US stations, including Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has appointed Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a member of the SATS Group, as the carrier's US cargo handling partner to enhance its capabilities in the region.

Etihad Cargo has expanded its network with WFS to incorporate all the carrier's stations in the US. From 3 October, WFS will be Etihad Cargo's cargo handling partner at Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), in addition to providing cargo handling services at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).

Thomas Schürmann, Head of Cargo Operations & Delivery at Etihad Cargo, said: "Etihad Cargo is committed to providing consistent, high-quality, end-to-end air cargo solutions. Therefore, it is imperative the carrier collaborates with cargo handling partners that can meet these expectations and deliver exceptional services in full compliance with Etihad Cargo's standards and industry requirements. Expanding Etihad Cargo's network with WFS to encompass all three of the carrier's US stations will enable the carrier to ensure Etihad Cargo's robust quality standards are maintained throughout the cargo's entire journey."

“WFS’ investment in new facilities at ORD and JFK, growth in our cargo business in North America, and unwavering focus on service quality are the cornerstones of our partnership with Etihad Cargo. In line with SATS Group’s vision for the future of cargo handling, we are introducing digital solutions for efficient dock management and landside operations, investing in auto-dimensioning equipment to improve accuracy, implementing IATA DG Autocheck for safer handling of dangerous goods, and providing real-time warehouse progress monitoring for customers. We are also introducing an automated pallet storage system called Raft to optimise storage and retrieval efficiency,” said Frank Clemente, Senior Vice President Cargo and Express, North America at WFS.

Among the WFS cargo handling facilities Etihad Cargo will utilise at ORD are two dedicated parking positions conveniently located directly outside WFS' cargo warehouse and the cargo handling agent's brand new ORD airport facility, which features state-of-the-art temperature-controlled storage rooms. This new facility is equipped with a large cool room providing the capacity for eight pallets, which will bolster Etihad Cargo's end-to-end cool chain capabilities in the region.

“We are delighted to be expanding our partnership with Etihad Cargo through the award of these three stations in North America. Our global network as part of the SATS Group gives us a great opportunity to serve our strategic customers consistently and support their growth in key cargo markets,” said Mohammed Esa, Executive Vice President Group Commercial at WFS.

Etihad Cargo's expanded partnership with WFS in the US supports the carrier's focus on enhancing its IATA CEIV-certified premium products, including PharmaLife for the transportation of pharmaceuticals, FreshForward for the transportation of perishables and its products dedicated to the safe and comfortable transportation of live animals, LiveAnimals and SkyStables.

About Etihad Cargo:

Etihad Cargo is the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways. Since its establishment in 2004, Etihad Cargo has grown rapidly to become one of the leading air cargo carriers in the world, offering customers a range of cargo products and services to five major continents. Its hub in Abu Dhabi is strategically located at the centre of the world's busiest trade lanes, providing an integral link between Asia, Europe, North America, Australia and Africa.

In addition to general cargo, Etihad Cargo offers a wide range of specialty products including live animals, dangerous goods, valuables and vulnerables, personal effects, as well as its market leading cold chain products (the latter holding IATA's stringent Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators certifications for both Pharmaceutical and Perishables Logistics, as well as Live Animals Logistics).

For more information, please visit www.etihadcargo.com

About WFS:

Founded in 1984, WFS – a member of the SATS Group – is the world’s largest air cargo logistics provider and one of the leading providers of ground handling services with annual revenues of €1.8 billion. As a combined company, SATS and WFS create an Americas-Europe-APAC network with a global footprint of 201 cargo and ground handling stations in 23 countries, covering trade routes responsible for more than 50% of global air cargo volume. For more information, please visit www.wfs.aero

