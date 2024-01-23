All three entities agreed to work together to position the UAE as a key node in global food supply chains. The agreement demonstrates their commitment to expanding the food trade network.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Airports, a key enabler of the emirate’s aviation sector, and Abu Dhabi Food Hub – KEZAD, the region’s largest and first dedicated food wholesale market and logistic hub, have signed a tri-party memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly establish a fully compliant and transparent origin-to-destination perishable air corridor known as the ‘Fresh Corridor 2.0’. The initiative will support the diversification of food sources, developing new trade corridors and enhancing the choice and variety of products available for regional consumers.

This MoU sets a framework for Abu Dhabi’s food trade enablers to position the UAE as a key node in global food supply chains. The partners, together, aim to establish a strong ecosystem for food trading and investment, which includes advanced infrastructure, access to regional consumer markets, and reliable logistics and connectivity worldwide.

The agreement strengthens the integrated offering of Abu Dhabi through collaborative efforts by the three parties that involves an exchange of knowledge and expertise in handling, storage and logistics, food safety, and hygiene as part of the trading process. Furthermore, the partnership is dedicated to addressing the evolving demands of the food trade by liaising with government stakeholders, relevant facilitators, and key contributors from the food ecosystem thus ensuring a seamless trade.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways said: “Etihad Cargo is committed to the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051 and is proud to be an active partner in the launch of the region’s largest food wholesale market – Abu Dhabi Food Hub at KEZAD. Etihad Cargo customers will benefit from the expanded infrastructure as a strategic hub in the Middle East to the rest of the world.”

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim CEO, Abu Dhabi Airports said: “Our collective proposition to facilitate trade in and out of the UAE will further support the commercial development of the emirate as a global food centre. We are delighted to be a part of this MoU along with Etihad Cargo and Abu Dhabi Food Hub. The launch of the Fresh Corridor 2.0 will encourage 2-way food trade between the UAE and the rest of the world bringing food products into the UAE but also taking our “Made in the UAE” products to the world in a bold step towards diversification and growth of imports and exports”.

Suresh Vaidhyanathan, Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi Food Hub, said: “This agreement is a testimony of our commitment to develop and operate the food hub as one of the finest food wholesale markets globally. This collaboration will indeed enhance our multi-modal capabilities as we seek to position the UAE as a leader in the regional food value chain. We are excited to support the global food players in accessing the regional consumer markets with integrated supply chain solutions and incorporating the most recent technologies and further be a key enabler in food trade diversification and UAE’s Food Security Agenda. Our vision is to create an unparalleled ecosystem of sellers and buyers from around the world.”

This partnership aims to set new standards in commercial and operational excellence within the global food trade. It seeks to offer solutions that meet the demands of the industry and result in the effective management of the global supply chain and logistics.

About Etihad Cargo:

Etihad Cargo is the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways. Since its establishment in 2004, Etihad Cargo has grown rapidly to become one of the leading air cargo carriers in the world, offering customers a range of cargo products and services to five major continents. Its hub in Abu Dhabi is strategically located at the centre of the world's busiest trade lanes, providing an integral link between Asia, Europe, North America, Australia and Africa.

In addition to general cargo, Etihad Cargo offers a wide range of specialty products including live animals, dangerous goods, valuables and vulnerables, personal effects, as well as its market leading cold chain products (the latter holding IATA's stringent Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators certifications for both Pharmaceutical and Perishables Logistics, as well as Live Animals Logistics).

For more information, please visit www.etihadcargo.com

About Abu Dhabi Airports:

Abu Dhabi Airports is a wholly owned ADQ company that operates five commercial airports in the emirate including Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport and the island airports in Sir Bani Yas and Delma.

We focus on managing, developing and providing aviation facilities and services to passengers and airlines, connecting communities and bringing people closer together. Our mandate is to position Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub through enhanced travel experiences and by boosting economic growth.

As one of the Middle East’s largest holding companies, ADQ’s portfolio includes energy and utilities, food and agriculture, healthcare and pharma, and mobility and logistics.

Abu Dhabi Airports has overseen the construction, launch and operations of the new Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport, which will bring a major increase in operational capacity and world-class facilities for both passengers and aviation operators, whilst enriching Abu Dhabi’s offering as a destination for both business and leisure tourism.

On Corporate Socials: To stay updated on all our corporate news, follow us on the below handles:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adairports

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/abu-dhabi-airports

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/adairports

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ad_airports

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/AUHAirport

Websites: www.adairports.ae

On Airport Socials: Connect with Abu Dhabi International Airport and follow us to stay updated on everything happening at the airport here:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abudhabiairport

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/auh

Twitter: https://twitter.com/auh

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/AUHAirport

Websites: www.abudhabiairport.ae

PRESS CorporateCommunications@adairports.ae

Shaping the future of airport experiences.

About Abu Dhabi Food Hub – KEZAD:

Positioned strategically between Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Abu Dhabi Food Hub - KEZAD is a 3.3 sq km integrated ecosystem designed to facilitate wholesale food trade and logistics, both domestically and internationally.

It's a crucial component of the UAE's Food Security Agenda, formed through a public-private partnership between AD Ports Group and Ghassan Aboud Group, and in collaboration Rungis International Market.

This dedicated one-stop-shop trade zone caters to all food categories, including fruits, vegetables, meat, seafood, dairy, dry and packaged foods, flowers, and gourmet items.

Notably, the Food Hub is set to drive digital trade with a pioneering platform that streamlines e-commerce and trading processes. This ambitious project will significantly modernize the global food trade industry, enhancing efficiency and accessibility in this vital sector.

For further queries, contact:

Marketing & Press: sonal.s@gagroup.net