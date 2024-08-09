The Residence, the world’s only three-room suite in the sky, serves up a stunning flying experience

Etihad increases frequencies to Thailand, offering convenient flights three times a day to Bangkok and 20 flights a week to holiday hotspot Phuket

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Today marks Singapore National Day and Etihad Airways is delighted to announce it will start flying its A380 double-decker to Singapore (SIN) from 1 February, 2025.

The Asian-Pacific powerhouse becomes the fourth major city to enjoy the Etihad A380 experience in addition to London and New York, as well as Paris which will be served by the A380 from 1 November.

It means Etihad will have its sixth A380 in operation by the start of 2025.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “We are thrilled to announce that our iconic A380 aircraft will begin serving the Singapore route early next year.

“This aircraft provides our business and leisure travellers with an exceptional flying experience and seamless connections to our Middle East, European, and North American networks. It highlights Etihad’s dedication to optimising travel to Abu Dhabi and beyond, ensuring more convenience and comfort for our guests.

“We will have our sixth A380 online next year as we build our capacity further to cater for the travel needs of our guests.”

The A380 brings a special touch to air travel. Economy passengers enjoy a warm welcome with comfortable seating arrangements, including 68 seats offering four inches more legroom and 337 Smart seats featuring Etihad’s innovative fixed-wing headrests and large pillows.

On the upper deck, Business Studios™ feature 70 private spots, complemented by The Lobby lounge area. Each Business Studio is equipped with premium amenities designed with Armani/Casa and Wi Fi connectivity, ensuring a productive and luxurious travel experience.

First Apartments are luxurious with nine private spaces, designer tableware, leather chairs, and a large ottoman-bed. First-class guests also receive personal amenities and can enjoy an exclusive shower room.

The Residence

At the pinnacle of comfort is The Residence, the world's only three-room suite in the sky. Accommodating up to two guests, The Residence features a private living room, bedroom, and ensuite bathroom, complete with a shower at 40,000 feet. A dedicated team of Etihad cabin crew ensures unparalleled service.

Guests in The Residence can indulge in a culinary journey with an à la carte menu, served on designer tableware in the private living room, or even opt for breakfast in bed. From gourmet cuisine to champagne and caviar, The Residence Signature High Tea offers a range of lavish options.

Singapore

Singapore may be small, but it’s brimming with attractions, making it the perfect spot for a city getaway. Positioned almost directly on the equator, this tropical city offers an exotic climate and a rich blend of cultures. Explore the vibrant temples and markets of Little India, discover the shops, eateries, and parks of Chinatown, and savour top-notch fish curry at one of the many bustling street food markets. Stroll down Orchard Road for the trendiest boutiques and cap off your day with a sunset drink on Marina Bay’s rooftop, where you’ll find the world’s largest rooftop infinity pool—an experience not to be missed.

Thailand

Etihad is boosting flights to Thailand to 41 per week from 27 October, 2024.

Answering the call from customers, Etihad will fly three-times a day to bustling Bangkok, giving travellers even more flexibility and timing convenience when planning their trip.

Additionally, Etihad will fly to Phuket, Thailand's dazzling beach paradise, 20 times a week, offering more opportunity for visitors to enjoy the sun, sand, and sea at the many fabulous beaches of Karon, Patong and Kata, or explore the rich cultural heritage of the city.

As with Bangkok, services are conveniently timed to give guests optimum choice and maximise their stay.

The latest frequencies are now open for booking. Guests who book on etihad.com can take advantage of a complimentary stopover in Abu Dhabi, transforming one holiday into two and enjoying a free stay for up to two nights at their preferred hotel in the vibrant capital of the UAE.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Tel: +97150 818 9596

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae