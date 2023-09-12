Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has announced its partnership with Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif as the new brand ambassador. This collaboration marks an important milestone as Etihad strengthens its presence in the Indian market and reunites with one of India’s most celebrated Bollywood stars.

Katrina Kaif, renowned for her global appeal and elegance, embodies the shared commitment to excellence as she reunites with Etihad. Her association with the airline will be unveiled through a captivating series of videos to be showcased across Etihad and Katrina’s social channels.

Katrina Kaif shares her excitement about the association: “I am thrilled to be back with Etihad Airways, a brand synonymous with world-class travel experiences. The airline's commitment to excellence and its dedication to bringing people together resonate with my own values. I am excited to be part of a team that aims to create thoughtful connections and memorable experiences. I look forward to representing Etihad and being a part of their journey."

Amina Taher, Vice President of Brand, Marketing and Sponsorship at Etihad Airways, explains the significance of this collaboration: “We are thrilled to welcome Katrina Kaif to the Etihad Airways family as our brand ambassador. Our partnership with Katrina is far from ordinary, it embodies the spirit of innovation and sophistication our airline represents, while celebrating our commitment to uniting cultures and communities. With her remarkable journey and global recognition, we're not only showcasing Etihad's offerings, but also fostering authentic connections that genuinely resonate with Indian travellers and celebrating our commitment to India.”

The new partnership builds on Katrina’s collaboration with Etihad in 2010 when she was featured as a discerning traveler showcasing Etihad’s travel experience. Her prior partnership showcased her appreciation for the airline's commitment to comfort and top-notch service. Returning to partner again, Katrina and Etihad are showcasing Etihad’s strengthening relationship with Indian communities both domestically and in significant global markets such as the UAE, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

As the brand ambassador for Etihad, Katrina will be featured in a series of creative and engaging campaign videos that highlight the airline's commitment to unparalleled comfort, flawless service, and seamless global connectivity. Her partnership with the airline bolsters its foothold in the Indian market, where it currently serves 8 Indian cities, further solidifying Etihad as the preferred choice for travelers and aligning seamlessly with the airline's strategy for sustained growth in India.

The first video from the collaboration to be unveiled features Katrina Kaif on board Etihad’s newest A350 aircraft, offering a cinematic journey filled with emotions akin to a Bollywood film – featuring drama, love, and delightful surprises. The film also highlights the exclusive Armani-Casa dining wear, luxurious bedding, and complimentary in-flight Wi-Fly service, beautifully encapsulating the very essence of Etihad's unwavering commitment to excellence. The captivating film can be seen on both Etihad and Katrina’s social media channels now.

