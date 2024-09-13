Diary-friendly, twice-a-day flights to Paris, Milan, Rome, Manchester, Frankfurt, Barcelona, Madrid, Munich and Zurich to maximise business and leisure time

Structured 2pm departure times from Abu Dhabi represent a major enhancement for the UAE's tourism industry

Flights to Bali to be upgraded to daily after massive customer demand

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, has taken the wraps off its sensational Summer 2025 schedule, with a double-daily debut on a host of top European destinations.

The newly enhanced schedule, now open for booking, offers increased flight frequencies and convenient 2pm departures to many European destinations, further boosting tourism to Abu Dhabi.

More Choices, More Often

Etihad Airways is significantly boosting its services to popular European destinations, offering year-round double-daily flights between Abu Dhabi and major cities such as Paris, Milan, Rome, Manchester, Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Barcelona, and Madrid. Additionally, seasonal flights to Malaga will increase to five times per week, giving travellers even more flexibility for their summer plans.

The new daily European flights are conveniently timed for morning and evening departures and arrivals, offering travellers the flexibility to choose the schedule that suits them.

There are also more flights to key destinations across the airline’s growing global network, including daily flights to Bali for the summer season, and Sydney rising to 10 flights a week.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways, said: “We are delivering on our strategic promise to serve more key destinations twice daily as fast as we can, and our summer schedule underscores our commitment to growth and further supporting tourism in Abu Dhabi. By aligning our schedule to offer 2pm departures from Abu Dhabi, we provide guests with convenient check-out times from their hotels, allowing them to make the most of their stay in our beautiful city.

“Morning arrivals offer tourists the benefit of early hotel check-ins and extra time to explore the city's attractions, and evening arrivals are ideal for those who prefer a seamless transition after work or other commitments. For business travellers, the schedules accommodate full working days at both the beginning and end of their trip.

“Our commitment to providing remarkable travel experiences is stronger than ever, offering flights to the places our guests love, with flexible choices to match their schedule. We’re excited to add Warsaw and Prague to our network, and travellers can look forward to more route announcements very soon.”

More Abu Dhabi

As a leading global hub, Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position with Etihad’s expanded schedule, offering smooth connections to key destinations worldwide. Ongoing strategic enhancements in the timetable ensure that passengers enjoy a more seamless and convenient travel experience.

Etihad’s complimentary stopover programme further enhances this connectivity by allowing travellers to extend their layovers into memorable stays with up to two free nights at premium hotels in Abu Dhabi, highlighting the city’s growing appeal as a must-visit destination.

For more information on Etihad’s Summer 2025 schedule and to book your next journey, visit www.etihad.com.

Schedule changes:

Destination Change Total Frequency Beginning From* Bali +3 per week 7 Apr-25 Barcelona +4 per week 14 Jun-25 Casablanca +3 per week 7 Aug-25 Copenhagen +1 per week 5 Aug-25 Dublin +3 per week 10 Jul-25 Frankfurt +2 per week 14 Feb-25 Jakarta +4 per week 14 Aug-25 Madrid +4 per week 14 Jul-25 Malaga +2 per week 5 Jul-25 Manchester +7 per week 14 Dec-24 Milan +4 per week 14 Dec-24 Munich +4 per week 14 May-25 Paris +7 per week 14 Jan-25 Rome +1 per week 14 Feb-25 Sydney +3 per week 10 Jul-25 Zurich +4 per week 14 May-25

* Frequencies on some routes added progressively

