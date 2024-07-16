Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Airways is thrilled to announce a special early bird offer to make autumn travel more accessible and enjoyable for its guests worldwide.

From 15 to 19 July, guests can take advantage of exclusive discounts on flights to some of the most popular destinations across Etihad Airways' growing global network, for travel between 1 September and 30 November 2024.

Whether planning a holiday escape to a sunny beach, seeking a snowy adventure, or exploring a vibrant city, Etihad Airways invites guests to experience unparalleled comfort and service at exceptional value.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said: "At Etihad Airways, we understand the importance of creating memorable travel experiences, all around the year. With these early autumn deals, we aim to inspire guests to discover new destinations or reunite with loved ones, all while enjoying our renowned hospitality and world-class service."

The special offer comes shortly after Etihad Airways announced increasing its nonstop flight service between Boston and Abu Dhabi from four flights per week to once daily, launching its non-stop service to the exotic destination of Bali, Al Qassim in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jaipur in India.

With bookings made on etihad.com, guests via Abu Dhabi can choose to add a free hotel stay with Etihad’s Abu Dhabi Stopover programme. Guests can take advantage of the delights of Abu Dhabi, from beaches and desert landscapes to cultural highlights and world class dining.

Guests interested in taking advantage of this special offer are encouraged to visit Etihad Airways' official website or contact their preferred travel agent or book via the app to explore available destinations, plan their trip, and secure their bookings before this limited-time promotion ends.

Guests can also benefit from an innovative new online chat feature recently launched by the airline and designed to ensure its guests have the latest accurate information on the documents they need before they travel. It guides customers through a series of questions and then lists the visa, ticket and travel documents they need, along with any other requirements.

Economy Class Early Autumn Fares

ORIGIN DESTINATION Economy Fare (Return) CURRENCY DMM PKX 1391 SAR DMM BKK 640 SAR DMM HKT 983 SAR DMM CGK 939 SAR DMM LIS 3161 SAR DMM MXP 553 SAR DMM NRT 7920 SAR JED PKX 1441 SAR JED BKK 1055 SAR JED HKT 2123 SAR JED CGK 1134 SAR JED LIS 1851 SAR JED MXP 535 SAR JED NRT 6721 SAR RUH PKX 2018 SAR RUH BKK 726 SAR RUH HKT 1120 SAR RUH CGK 1432 SAR RUH LIS 1359 SAR RUH MXP 702 SAR RUH NRT 6612 SAR ELQ PKX 4137 SAR ELQ BKK 860 SAR ELQ HKT 1933 SAR ELQ CGK 1633 SAR ELQ LIS 4818 SAR ELQ MXP 2020 SAR ELQ NRT 8856 SAR BAH BKK 138 BHD BAH CGK 207 BHD BAH MAD 182 BHD BAH CDG 188 BHD BAH ICN 348 BHD BAH NRT 365 BHD DOH BKK 2050 QAR DOH KUL 2820 QAR DOH SIN 2736 QAR DOH MAD 2145 QAR DOH CDG 1999 QAR KWI BKK 116 KWD KWI MAD 128 KWD KWI MXP 119 KWD KWI CGK 133 KWD KWI ICN 215 KWD KWI SIN 192 KWD MCT AMS 119 OMR MCT BRU 202 OMR MCT KUL 139 OMR MCT CDG 91 OMR MCT SIN 80 OMR MCT NRT 900 OMR CAI SYD 58406 EGP CAI CGK 26360 EGP CAI ICN 32721 EGP CAI PVG 29010 EGP CAI SIN 25733 EGP CAI NRT 29830 EGP CMN BKK 8462 MAD CMN CGK 6583 MAD CMN KUL 6014 MAD CMN ICN 10065 MAD CMN PVG 8488 MAD CMN NRT 10880 MAD

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae

