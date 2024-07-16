PHOTO
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Airways is thrilled to announce a special early bird offer to make autumn travel more accessible and enjoyable for its guests worldwide.
From 15 to 19 July, guests can take advantage of exclusive discounts on flights to some of the most popular destinations across Etihad Airways' growing global network, for travel between 1 September and 30 November 2024.
Whether planning a holiday escape to a sunny beach, seeking a snowy adventure, or exploring a vibrant city, Etihad Airways invites guests to experience unparalleled comfort and service at exceptional value.
Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said: "At Etihad Airways, we understand the importance of creating memorable travel experiences, all around the year. With these early autumn deals, we aim to inspire guests to discover new destinations or reunite with loved ones, all while enjoying our renowned hospitality and world-class service."
The special offer comes shortly after Etihad Airways announced increasing its nonstop flight service between Boston and Abu Dhabi from four flights per week to once daily, launching its non-stop service to the exotic destination of Bali, Al Qassim in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jaipur in India.
With bookings made on etihad.com, guests via Abu Dhabi can choose to add a free hotel stay with Etihad’s Abu Dhabi Stopover programme. Guests can take advantage of the delights of Abu Dhabi, from beaches and desert landscapes to cultural highlights and world class dining.
Guests interested in taking advantage of this special offer are encouraged to visit Etihad Airways' official website or contact their preferred travel agent or book via the app to explore available destinations, plan their trip, and secure their bookings before this limited-time promotion ends.
Guests can also benefit from an innovative new online chat feature recently launched by the airline and designed to ensure its guests have the latest accurate information on the documents they need before they travel. It guides customers through a series of questions and then lists the visa, ticket and travel documents they need, along with any other requirements.
Economy Class Early Autumn Fares
|
ORIGIN
|
DESTINATION
|
Economy Fare (Return)
|
CURRENCY
|
DMM
|
PKX
|
1391
|
SAR
|
DMM
|
BKK
|
640
|
SAR
|
DMM
|
HKT
|
983
|
SAR
|
DMM
|
CGK
|
939
|
SAR
|
DMM
|
LIS
|
3161
|
SAR
|
DMM
|
MXP
|
553
|
SAR
|
DMM
|
NRT
|
7920
|
SAR
|
JED
|
PKX
|
1441
|
SAR
|
JED
|
BKK
|
1055
|
SAR
|
JED
|
HKT
|
2123
|
SAR
|
JED
|
CGK
|
1134
|
SAR
|
JED
|
LIS
|
1851
|
SAR
|
JED
|
MXP
|
535
|
SAR
|
JED
|
NRT
|
6721
|
SAR
|
RUH
|
PKX
|
2018
|
SAR
|
RUH
|
BKK
|
726
|
SAR
|
RUH
|
HKT
|
1120
|
SAR
|
RUH
|
CGK
|
1432
|
SAR
|
RUH
|
LIS
|
1359
|
SAR
|
RUH
|
MXP
|
702
|
SAR
|
RUH
|
NRT
|
6612
|
SAR
|
ELQ
|
PKX
|
4137
|
SAR
|
ELQ
|
BKK
|
860
|
SAR
|
ELQ
|
HKT
|
1933
|
SAR
|
ELQ
|
CGK
|
1633
|
SAR
|
ELQ
|
LIS
|
4818
|
SAR
|
ELQ
|
MXP
|
2020
|
SAR
|
ELQ
|
NRT
|
8856
|
SAR
|
BAH
|
BKK
|
138
|
BHD
|
BAH
|
CGK
|
207
|
BHD
|
BAH
|
MAD
|
182
|
BHD
|
BAH
|
CDG
|
188
|
BHD
|
BAH
|
ICN
|
348
|
BHD
|
BAH
|
NRT
|
365
|
BHD
|
DOH
|
BKK
|
2050
|
QAR
|
DOH
|
KUL
|
2820
|
QAR
|
DOH
|
SIN
|
2736
|
QAR
|
DOH
|
MAD
|
2145
|
QAR
|
DOH
|
CDG
|
1999
|
QAR
|
KWI
|
BKK
|
116
|
KWD
|
KWI
|
MAD
|
128
|
KWD
|
KWI
|
MXP
|
119
|
KWD
|
KWI
|
CGK
|
133
|
KWD
|
KWI
|
ICN
|
215
|
KWD
|
KWI
|
SIN
|
192
|
KWD
|
MCT
|
AMS
|
119
|
OMR
|
MCT
|
BRU
|
202
|
OMR
|
MCT
|
KUL
|
139
|
OMR
|
MCT
|
CDG
|
91
|
OMR
|
MCT
|
SIN
|
80
|
OMR
|
MCT
|
NRT
|
900
|
OMR
|
CAI
|
SYD
|
58406
|
EGP
|
CAI
|
CGK
|
26360
|
EGP
|
CAI
|
ICN
|
32721
|
EGP
|
CAI
|
PVG
|
29010
|
EGP
|
CAI
|
SIN
|
25733
|
EGP
|
CAI
|
NRT
|
29830
|
EGP
|
CMN
|
BKK
|
8462
|
MAD
|
CMN
|
CGK
|
6583
|
MAD
|
CMN
|
KUL
|
6014
|
MAD
|
CMN
|
ICN
|
10065
|
MAD
|
CMN
|
PVG
|
8488
|
MAD
|
CMN
|
NRT
|
10880
|
MAD
For further details:
Duty Media Officer
Etihad Airways
Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae
