Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Airways is thrilled to announce a special early bird offer to make autumn travel more accessible and enjoyable for its guests worldwide.

From 15 to 19 July, guests can take advantage of exclusive discounts on flights to some of the most popular destinations across Etihad Airways' growing global network, for travel between 1 September and 30 November 2024.

Whether planning a holiday escape to a sunny beach, seeking a snowy adventure, or exploring a vibrant city, Etihad Airways invites guests to experience unparalleled comfort and service at exceptional value.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said: "At Etihad Airways, we understand the importance of creating memorable travel experiences, all around the year. With these early autumn deals, we aim to inspire guests to discover new destinations or reunite with loved ones, all while enjoying our renowned hospitality and world-class service."

The special offer comes shortly after Etihad Airways announced increasing its nonstop flight service between Boston and Abu Dhabi from four flights per week to once daily, launching its non-stop service to the exotic destination of Bali, Al Qassim in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jaipur in India.

With bookings made on etihad.com, guests via Abu Dhabi can choose to add a free hotel stay with Etihad’s Abu Dhabi Stopover programme. Guests can take advantage of the delights of Abu Dhabi, from beaches and desert landscapes to cultural highlights and world class dining.

Guests interested in taking advantage of this special offer are encouraged to visit Etihad Airways' official website or contact their preferred travel agent or book via the app to explore available destinations, plan their trip, and secure their bookings before this limited-time promotion ends.

Guests can also benefit from an innovative new online chat feature recently launched by the airline and designed to ensure its guests have the latest accurate information on the documents they need before they travel. It guides customers through a series of questions and then lists the visa, ticket and travel documents they need, along with any other requirements.

Economy Class Early Autumn Fares

ORIGIN

DESTINATION

Economy Fare (Return)

CURRENCY

DMM

PKX

1391

SAR

DMM

BKK

640

SAR

DMM

HKT

983

SAR

DMM

CGK

939

SAR

DMM

LIS

3161

SAR

DMM

MXP

553

SAR

DMM

NRT

7920

SAR

JED

PKX

1441

SAR

JED

BKK

1055

SAR

JED

HKT

2123

SAR

JED

CGK

1134

SAR

JED

LIS

1851

SAR

JED

MXP

535

SAR

JED

NRT

6721

SAR

RUH

PKX

2018

SAR

RUH

BKK

726

SAR

RUH

HKT

1120

SAR

RUH

CGK

1432

SAR

RUH

LIS

1359

SAR

RUH

MXP

702

SAR

RUH

NRT

6612

SAR

ELQ

PKX

4137

SAR

ELQ

BKK

860

SAR

ELQ

HKT

1933

SAR

ELQ

CGK

1633

SAR

ELQ

LIS

4818

SAR

ELQ

MXP

2020

SAR

ELQ

NRT

8856

SAR

BAH

BKK

138

BHD

BAH

CGK

207

BHD

BAH

MAD

182

BHD

BAH

CDG

188

BHD

BAH

ICN

348

BHD

BAH

NRT

365

BHD

DOH

BKK

2050

QAR

DOH

KUL

2820

QAR

DOH

SIN

2736

QAR

DOH

MAD

2145

QAR

DOH

CDG

1999

QAR

KWI

BKK

116

KWD

KWI

MAD

128

KWD

KWI

MXP

119

KWD

KWI

CGK

133

KWD

KWI

ICN

215

KWD

KWI

SIN

192

KWD

MCT

AMS

119

OMR

MCT

BRU

202

OMR

MCT

KUL

139

OMR

MCT

CDG

91

OMR

MCT

SIN

80

OMR

MCT

NRT

900

OMR

CAI

SYD

58406

EGP

CAI

CGK

26360

EGP

CAI

ICN

32721

EGP

CAI

PVG

29010

EGP

CAI

SIN

25733

EGP

CAI

NRT

29830

EGP

CMN

BKK

8462

MAD

CMN

CGK

6583

MAD

CMN

KUL

6014

MAD

CMN

ICN

10065

MAD

CMN

PVG

8488

MAD

CMN

NRT

10880

MAD

For further details:
Duty Media Officer
Etihad Airways
Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae

