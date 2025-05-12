Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Redington, a leading technology aggregator and innovation powerhouse across emerging markets, today announced the launch of its AWS Marketplace as a Practice at GISEC Global, marking a major step in expanding its cloud-first portfolio. This initiative will enable Redington’s vast channel ecosystem to unlock new growth opportunities by accessing, purchasing, and delivering third-party software solutions from the AWS Marketplace.

As part of this practice, Redington has been selected by AWS under the Designated Seller of Record (DSOR) program, authorizing it to resell products from approved Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) on the AWS Marketplace. Through this initiative, Redington has been shortlisted to work with prominent global ISVs—including names like Palo Alto Networks, Barracuda, Cisco, Red Hat, and Qlik—offering a curated suite of solutions to meet diverse customer needs.

With the AWS Marketplace Practice, Redington’s channel partners gain seamless access to an extensive catalogue of third-party solutions, enabling them to:

Simplify procurement: Easily purchase and deploy cloud-based solutions through a single platform.

Expand portfolios: Offer customers a broad range of software solutions without the complexity of direct vendor contracts.

Accelerate time to market: Leverage Redington’s expertise, certifications, and DSOR status to quickly resell approved ISV offerings.

Enhance profitability: Access special pricing, bundled offers, and incentives that strengthen margins and competitiveness.

For customers, the AWS Marketplace Practice delivers immediate benefits — including access to cutting-edge solutions from global brands, faster procurement and time-to-market, competitive pricing, simplified purchasing, and trusted expert support from implementation to post-sales.

“Redington’s AWS Marketplace Practice reflects our unwavering commitment to making cloud innovation accessible, scalable, and profitable for both partners and customers,” said Nehal Sharma, Vice President, Cloud Solutions Group, Redington. “With this launch, we are removing traditional barriers to cloud adoption by offering a seamless, centralized platform where partners can access, procure, and deploy cutting-edge solutions from leading global ISVs. For customers, it means faster innovation, greater cost efficiency, and trusted expertise. Ultimately, we are bridging the gap between global technology providers and regional businesses, empowering organizations of all sizes to accelerate their digital transformation journeys and stay competitive in an increasingly cloud-first world.”

The AWS Marketplace Practice will be officially launched at GISEC Global, underlining Redington’s leadership in cloud aggregation and its close collaboration with AWS to empower the channel ecosystem.

About Redington

Redington is a thriving technology solutions provider with over US$11 billion in revenues, with a network of 450+ international brands across 40 markets in the IT space. Redington was ranked 7th globally by renowned research firm Canalys based on 2023 revenues. It is projected to be one of the fastest-growing distributors in the world.

Redington not only bridges the gap between innovation and adoption; it masterfully navigates and dissolves the complexities of technology friction—the multifaceted challenges that emerge as technology evolves and integrates into various markets. Addressing key market, technology, and knowledge frictions, Redington empowers businesses to thrive in complex and evolving landscapes. By transforming these frictions into opportunities, we drive profound technological impact and accessibility. Redington ensures seamless distribution across IT/ITeS, Telecom, Lifestyle, and Solar sectors in regions including India, South East Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey.

