GlobeMed Group, the leading healthcare benefits management (TPA) company in the MENA region, is pleased to announce the relaunch of its operations in the United Arab Emirates. Starting June 2025, GlobeMed Gulf Healthcare Solutions will provide third-party administration services, reinforcing its commitment to taking care of healthcare in the ever-evolving health insurance landscape in the region.

This strategic milestone marks GlobeMed’s renewed commitment and investment in the UAE market, aligning with the country's dynamic healthcare and insurance landscape. The relaunch highlights GlobeMed’s mission to support insurers and insured members with innovative, customer-centric services and future-ready digital innovations.

GlobeMed Gulf offerings reflect both innovation and compliance with regulator’s requirements, positioning the company to better serve the market in a rapidly evolving healthcare sector. These include:

A cutting-edge, proprietary health insurance management system that delivers efficient, scalable, and secure solutions for all stakeholders involved in healthcare benefit administration.

Customer-focused, value-added services, including the GlobeMed FIT mobile app, enabling insured members to manage their health insurance anytime, anywhere.

Seamless access to an extensive healthcare network comprising hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and other providers, ensuring an exceptional customer experience across the UAE.

A 24/7 customer care center providing real-time support and guidance on insurance coverage and healthcare access locally and internationally will also be available to all insured members.

GlobeMed Gulf also benefits from Globe Assist services, providing direct access to a global network of over 24,000 healthcare providers within our operations and more than 120,000 providers worldwide, along with comprehensive assistance and travel support services.

As a subsidiary and franchisee of GlobeMed Group, GlobeMed Gulf draws on the Group’s 34 years of experience, serving more than 26 million insured members through 220+ payers in the public and private sectors across 11 MENA markets.