Muscat, Oman – ARA Petroleum (ARA), the energy arm of The Zubair Corporation, proudly announces its participation in the Oman Petroleum & Energy Show (OPES) 2025, which officially opens today, running from 12th to 14th May 2025, under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, H.E. Salim Al Aufi. Held at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, this year’s event is themed “Affordable, Sustainable, and Clean Energy Solutions.” Visitors can find ARA Petroleum at booth 5100.

As one of Oman’s leading exploration and production companies, ARA Petroleum enters OPES 2025 with a continued focus on environmental and social responsibility, innovation, and operational excellence. The exhibition provides a vital platform for ARA to engage with partners, collaborators, innovators, and contractors who are shaping the future of the energy sector.

“This year at OPES, ARA is proud to highlight the innovations driving our operational excellence—from digital solutions to sustainable practices that reduce environmental impact,” said Dr. Omar Al-Jaaidi, Vice President of ARA Petroleum. “But what truly sets us apart is our people. Their dedication to safety, performance, and responsible energy is at the heart of everything we do.”

A key highlight of this year’s participation is ARA’s recognition in the 2024 OPAL Award for Best Practices, where it secured First Place in the ‘Operator’ category for Health and Safety, selected from over 200 countries. This prestigious accolade celebrates ARA’s Integrated QHSSE Digital AI Solution (Mfano) – a powerful testament to the company’s commitment to safety, innovation, and continuous improvement.

Visitors to the ARA Petroleum booth (Booth 5100) will have the opportunity to explore the company’s latest automation, emissions reduction, and community engagement initiatives. A central feature will be an interactive showcase of the OPAL Award-winning project, underscoring ARA’s leadership in cultivating a strong health and safety culture.

Another highlight of ARA’s presence at OPES 2025 is the selection of Ahmed Al Rajhi, ARA’s Well Delivery Manager, as this year’s official OPES Brand Ambassador who has over 16 years of industry experience across the Middle East and East Africa.

ARA’s participation in OPES 2025 directly aligns with Oman Vision 2040, reaffirming the company’s mission to support a cleaner, safer, and more resilient energy future.

About ARA Petroleum

ARA is a dynamic member of the Exploration & Production industry in Oman and Tanzania. The company is a full cycle E&P company which explores, appraises, develops and produces oil & gas resources both in Oman and internationally.