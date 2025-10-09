Launch marks the formal start of Etihad’s landmark Joint Venture with Ethiopian Airlines, with both airlines operating daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Addis Ababa, offering twice-daily service

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, today celebrated the launch of its new daily flights to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, connecting Zayed International Airport (AUH) with Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (ADD). The inaugural flights operated at full capacity in both directions, reflecting the strong demand for travel between the two capitals.

The service marks Etihad’s debut into Ethiopia, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation hubs. The launch also coincides with the formal activation of Etihad’s landmark Joint Venture with Ethiopian Airlines, announced earlier this year, which enhances collaboration between the two flag carriers and expands seamless travel options between Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Under the new Joint Venture, Etihad and Ethiopian Airlines will coordinate schedules and jointly develop routes, offering guests more choice and convenience while strengthening trade, tourism and cultural links between both regions. The agreement also paves the way for broader cooperation in areas including loyalty programmes, training and cargo, underscoring the airlines’ shared commitment to deliver a smoother, more connected travel experience for guests.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said:

“The launch of our daily flights to Addis Ababa creates a bridge between two regions with expanding connections and growing economic relations. It also marks the formal start of our landmark Joint Venture with Ethiopian Airlines, a partnership that will redefine connectivity between Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Together, we are creating more opportunities for trade, tourism and collaboration, while giving our guests access to an even broader network through our respective hubs in Abu Dhabi and Addis Ababa.”

Through the Joint Venture, Etihad guests can now reach more than 55 destinations across 33 African countries via Ethiopian’s hub in Addis Ababa, while Ethiopian Airlines customers gain streamlined access through Abu Dhabi to over 20 destinations across Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Discover Addis Ababa: The Beating Heart of Africa

Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, is one of Africa’s most vibrant and influential cities, home to the African Union and a thriving diplomatic and business community. Travellers can explore cultural treasures such as the National Museum of Ethiopia and the Holy Trinity Cathedral, and experience the Merkato, the world’s largest open-air market. From its tree-lined boulevards and lively coffee houses to the panoramic views from the Entoto Hills, Addis Ababa offers a captivating blend of heritage, hospitality and modern energy. It is both a gateway to the continent and a destination that captures the spirit and soul of Africa.

Strengthening Etihad’s African Footprint

The Addis Ababa launch forms a key pillar of Etihad’s expanding African footprint. In 2025, the airline is deepening its presence across the continent with additional flights to Nairobi growing to 14 weekly by December, increased frequencies to Casablanca and Johannesburg, and a partnership with Air Seychelles. Continuing its strategic growth, Etihad will also introduce new destinations in North Africa, with Tunis and Algiers joining the network next month. Together, these efforts strengthen vital air links, making travel between Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and global destinations more seamless than ever.

Building on this momentum, Etihad will return to Zanzibar in June 2026 with seasonal summer flights, further expanding its leisure offering in East Africa and strengthening two-way connectivity between Abu Dhabi, Africa, and Europe.

Expanding Global Network

Addis Ababa becomes the tenth destination added to Etihad’s growing network in 2025, with 20 more routes scheduled to launch later this year and in 2026 as part of the airline’s ambitious global expansion plans. One destination at a time, Etihad is expanding its footprint, connecting people and cultures through Abu Dhabi, and redefining the art of travel with world-class service and seamless connectivity.

Etihad Airways flight schedule AUH – ADD

Flight Number Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time Frequency Aircraft EY 0727 Abu Dhabi 9:00 Addis Ababa 12:35 Daily A320 EY 0728 Addis Ababa 13:55 Abu Dhabi 19:15 Daily A320

Ethiopian Airlines flight schedule AUH – ADD

Flight Number Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time Frequency Aircraft ET 615 Abu Dhabi 04:25 Addis Ababa 07:45 Daily B737-8 ET 614 Addis Ababa 21:50 Abu Dhabi 03:10(+1) Daily B737-8

