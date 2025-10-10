31st new route announced this year

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is further expanding its regional network with the launch of flights to Kabul, Afghanistan, starting 18 December 2025.

The new service responds to growing demand for travel between the UAE and Afghanistan, providing direct access between Abu Dhabi and Kabul while offering seamless onward connections to key markets across the GCC, Europe, Australia and North America.

Flights will operate three times weekly with Etihad’s A320, featuring eight Business and 150 Economy seats, combining comfort, convenience, and the airline’s renowned hospitality.

Kabul joins Etihad’s rapidly growing network as the 31st new route announced this year, reflecting continued investment in strategic markets across the Middle East and South Asia. The service will support trade, investment and cultural exchange, while facilitating travel for large Afghan communities across the GCC, Australia, Europe and the US.

Home to one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities, Afghanistan’s rich history spans more than 3,000 years. Today, over 6 million Afghans live across the world, forming a global diaspora with deep ties to the region and beyond. Etihad’s new service will help connect these communities, offering greater access between Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi, and key destinations across the airline’s global network.

The UAE hosts one of the largest Afghan communities in the Gulf, with around 300,000 Afghans living and working in the country, according to the Afghan Business Council. The new flights will further strengthen these economic and social ties while enhancing connectivity through Abu Dhabi.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways, said: “Kabul represents another important step in Etihad’s strategy to expand access to markets within a four-hour radius of Abu Dhabi, while strengthening connections to major destinations across our global network. These flights will serve strong demand for travel, enable trade and investment flows, and reconnect families and communities. Through Abu Dhabi, guests from Afghanistan will enjoy seamless access to Etihad’s expanding network across the GCC, Europe, Australia and North America.”

The new service builds on Etihad’s accelerated network growth this year, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for trade and mobility. Passenger numbers have grown more than 80% since 2022, and the airline is on track to reach 38 million annually by 2030 as it continues to strengthen economic and cultural links across its growing network.

Kabul Flight schedule from 18 December 2025

