Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways has commenced flights from Abu Dhabi to Medina this week, further expanding the airline’s strong footprint in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and enhancing travel options for guests across religious, business and leisure segments.

The resumed direct service connects Abu Dhabi with Medina, one of the most spiritually significant cities in the world and a key destination for visitors performing religious travel throughout the year. The route will support growing demand from pilgrims and travellers across the world seeking seamless connections to the Kingdom’s holy city.

Medina becomes the latest addition to Etihad’s operations in the Kingdom, reinforcing the UAE’s national carrier as a major facilitator of travel to and from Saudi Arabia. With the launch of flights to Medina, Etihad will operate 93 flights per week to five cities across the Kingdom, flying four times per day to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, and three services per week to Al Qassim. This expansion is part of Etihad’s ambitious growth strategy, announcing 31 new destinations in a year.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways, said: “The launch of Medina reflects our commitment to strengthening connectivity from Abu Dhabi to Saudi Arabia, one of our most important markets. Medina carries profound cultural and spiritual significance for millions of people, and we are honoured to provide convenient travel through Abu Dhabi to this culturally and spiritually important city. With this new route, we look forward to supporting religious travel and providing guests with greater access, choice and convenience through our home in Abu Dhabi.”

Etihad will operate five weekly flights to Medina using its Airbus A321 aircraft, increasing to six weekly flights later this year. The service provides a smooth and comfortable journey for guests travelling between Abu Dhabi and the Kingdom, offering Etihad’s welcoming hospitality across both Business and Economy cabins.

Medina welcomes millions of visitors annually to experience its deep-rooted Islamic heritage, historic mosques, and serene atmosphere. Travellers can explore sites of profound religious significance, vibrant local markets, and the city’s contemporary cultural attractions.

Visitors connecting from Etihad’s extensive network onwards to Medina, can take advantage of a complimentary Abu Dhabi Stopover, with two free nights in one of Abu Dhabi’s top hotels. Abu Dhabi offers a blend of enriching culture, modern architecture, and world-class entertainment, including the spectacular Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Beyond the mosque, the UAE’s capital offers a dynamic range of attractions on Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, from the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Team Labs Phenomena to the beautiful beaches or many theme parks.

With Abu Dhabi’s strategic location, guests flying from Medina can also enjoy smooth connections to Etihad’s extensive network across Asia, Australia and Europe.

Etihad’s Expanding Footprint

The launch of Medina marks an important milestone in Etihad’s growth strategy, as the airline significantly expands its network across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America. In October, the UAE’s national carrier inaugurated flights to Sumatra (Medan), Phnom Penh, Addis Ababa, and Krabi, while this November the airline has already launched flights to Chiang Mai, Hanoi, Hong Kong and Tunis.

Flight schedule

Flight Number Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time Frequency Aircraft EY631 AUH 08:55 MED 10:50 Tue, Thu, Sat A321 EY632 MED 15:40 AUH 18:55 Tue, Thu, Sat A321 EY633 AUH 14:30 MED 16:25 Wed, Fri A321 EY634 MED 20:25 AUH 00:10 Wed, Fri A321

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

