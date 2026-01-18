Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways and Tunisair today signed a codeshare agreement strengthening air links between North Africa and Abu Dhabi and supporting growing demand for travel, tourism, and business between the two regions.

Starting today, travellers can book flights between Abu Dhabi and Tunis under either airline's code on Etihad-operated services. The partnership creates a streamlined booking experience with a single ticket, one check-in, and bags transferred automatically to final destinations.

The agreement covers Etihad's three weekly flights on the Abu Dhabi–Tunis route, which launched 1 November 2025. Flights operate using Etihad's Airbus A321LR, featuring the airline's signature hospitality across three cabin with 2 First Suites, 14 Business and 144 Economy seats.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways, said: "Partnering with Tunisair brings Abu Dhabi closer to travellers across North Africa. We're seeing strong interest from the region in what Abu Dhabi offers - from business opportunities and trade links to tourism and family connections. This codeshare gives Tunisair's customers access to our service and product, making Abu Dhabi an easier destination to reach."

Halima Ibrahim Khouaja, Chief Executive Officer at Tunisair, said: "Through this partnership, we are opening new travel opportunities for our customers by connecting the Maghreb and Africa to the Gulf. Abu Dhabi is a strategic market for Tunisair, and our collaboration with Etihad further expands the range of connections available to passengers across our network. This agreement strengthens the air bridge between our regions and underscores Tunisair’s role as a key player in regional connectivity. "

With more than 75 years of expertise, Tunisair has long been a leading carrier, serving not only the Tunisian market but also key destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and North America, where it has built a solid and longstanding presence.

Etihad has more than 40 codeshare partnerships globally, providing connections to more than 500 destinations worldwide.

For more information or to book, visit etihad.com or tunisair.com

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad's codeshare partners, Etihad's network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

About Tunisair

Tunisair, the national carrier of Tunisia, was founded in 1948 and brings 77 years of experience conne cting Tunisia to key destinations. Operating from its hub at Tunis-Carthage International Airport, Tunisair serves major cities across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and North America. While maintaining a select number of partnerships, the airline continues to strengthen its network and offer reliable travel options tailored to its core markets. Tunisair also operates Fidelys, its frequent flyer programme, rewarding loyal customers with a range of travel benefits and services.

For further information, visit tunisair.com.

