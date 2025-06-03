The joint business will provide Etihad Airways and SF Airlines customers with greater access to new destinations and expanded service offerings, strengthening trade and logistics links between the Middle East, China and beyond.

The Joint Business Agreement underscores both airlines' commitment to innovation, customer service excellence and strengthening air cargo infrastructure.

Munich: Etihad Airways and SF Airlines, China’s leading air cargo carrier, have signed a Joint Business Agreement (JBA) to enhance their cargo operations, expand network capacity and offer customers greater flexibility and service options. The agreement was signed today by Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways and Li Sheng, Vice President of SF Group and Chairman of SF Airlines.

Through the agreement, Etihad Airways and SF Airlines will collaborate on a metal-neutral basis to jointly market and integrate their airfreight services. The partnership is designed to foster incremental growth and create a seamless, shared network that offers customers an expanded range of destinations, increased cargo capacity and enhanced service efficiency.

As part of the JBA, Etihad Airways and SF Airlines will enhance customer choice by expanding network connectivity and capacity across key trade lanes. Both carriers will also invest in improving service quality and operational efficiency, ensuring a consistently elevated customer experience.

The partnership enables coordinated pricing strategies and alignment of service standards, delivering a streamlined and competitive offering. Additionally, the collaboration will support the strategic allocation of routes, sales efforts and client portfolios, allowing for joint decision-making and driving operational synergies.

With the growth of cross-border e-commerce, time-sensitive shipments and specialised logistics services, the partnership between Etihad Airways and SF Airlines will offer greater flexibility and tailored solutions to meet evolving customer needs. The joint business will focus on key cargo product verticals, including Etihad Cargo’s SecureTech and PharmaLife solutions, which support the movement of high-value electronics, sensitive equipment and temperature-controlled pharmaceutical goods.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “This business agreement marks an important step in Etihad’s strategy to strengthen global connectivity and deliver greater value to our customers. By working closely with SF Airlines, we are expanding our service offerings, optimising operational efficiency and enhancing our competitive position in the air cargo industry.”

Li Sheng, Vice President of SF Group and Chairman of SF Airlines, added: “This agreement represents a significant milestone for SF Airlines as we continue to build our international network. Partnering with Etihad Airways enables us to increase capacity and gain greater market access, offering customers enhanced services. Together, we will drive innovation and efficiency to meet the growing demand for high-quality logistics solutions.”

This strategic collaboration is expected to generate significant business efficiencies, support revenue growth and enhance customer satisfaction. By combining their strengths, Etihad Airways and SF Airlines are better positioned to offer world-class air cargo solutions that respond to the evolving demands of the global logistics industry.

About Etihad Cargo:

Etihad Cargo is the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways. Since its establishment in 2004, Etihad Cargo has grown rapidly to become one of the leading air cargo carriers in the world, offering customers a range of cargo products and services to five major continents. Its hub in Abu Dhabi is strategically located at the centre of the world's busiest trade lanes, providing an integral link between Asia, Europe, North America, Australia and Africa.

In addition to general cargo, Etihad Cargo offers a wide range of specialty products, including live animals, dangerous goods, valuables and vulnerable, personal effects, as well as its market-leading cold chain product PharmaLife and its high-security SecureTech service. PharmaLife holds IATA's stringent Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) certification for Pharmaceutical Logistics.

For more information, please visit www.etihadcargo.com

Media Contacts:

Duty Media Officer, Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae

Kimberley Bostock, IHC (Etihad Cargo)

Email: kimberley@ih-c.com

About SF Airlines:

S.F. Airlines Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "SF Airlines"), established in 2009, is a cargo airline affiliated with SF Express and currently the largest cargo airline in China by fleet size. Headquartered in Shenzhen, the company operates through four major aviation bases in Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Beijing, and Ezhou City. It focuses on providing customers with safe and efficient express air transport services and customized aviation logistics solutions. It is also committed to fulfilling social responsibilities and serving emergency and rescue transportation.

As of May 2025, SF Airlines' dedicated freighter fleet has grown to 90 aircraft, with its network covering over 120 domestic and international destinations (including previously served locations). The airline has established a robust cargo route network with seamless domestic coverage and extensive global reach.

Zelda Zou

WEBeijingEtihad@we-worldwide.com