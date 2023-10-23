e& unveiled as presenting partner for the Yasalam After-Race Concerts, set to feature award-winning artists including Ava Max, Ti ë sto, Shania Twain, and Foo Fighters in November

ë e& also a founding partner of FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Ahead of the 15th edition of the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX, Ethara has announced that it has signed agreements with leading entities in Abu Dhabi including Abu Dhabi Aviation and Aerospace and Arena Group, to become official Event Supporters for this year’s F1 season finale at Yas Marina Circuit.

On the announcement of the new Event Supporter partner agreements, Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara said: “As we edge closer to the historic 15th edition of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, we are delighted to welcome in our official Event Supporters - Abu Dhabi Aviation and Aerospace and Arena Group – as we count down to this year’s event.

“With years of considerable cooperation and ongoing collective innovation, these agreements will not only support us in continuing to deliver the spectacle that is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but also aid in the positioning of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a leader in innovation through collaboration on a global stage.”

Elena Sorlini, Board Member of Abu Dhabi Aviation and Aerospace commented: “We are very keen about this partnership at such a prestigious event. The F1 season finale sees fans from around the world visit Abu Dhabi, and we are determined and prepared, as always, to ensure their journey to and from the capital is as smooth and efficient as possible.”

Paul Berger, CEO, Arena Group said: “As Group CEO, I am fully committed to Arena being the global leader for large-scale temporary infrastructure and integrated event solutions. It is my vision, and that of our partners, for the company to make a permanent impact on temporary space by designing and delivering impressive temporary structures and interiors that add value to the customer experience and fulfil the needs of our clients.

“I am thrilled that the Arena Group is a part of Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which Arena Middle East has been supporting for quite some time. It gives me immense pleasure once again to be a part of this grandeur of an event.”

In addition, e& will be supplementing its role as one of the founding partners of the #AbuDhabiGP, as Ethara announced that e& will be the presenting partner for the Yasalam After-Race Concerts, set to feature international award-winning acts including Hall of Fame band, Foo Fighters, Ava Max, Shania Twain and Tiësto at Etihad Park at the F1 season finale.

Dr. Ahmed bin Ali, Group Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, e& commented: “As a founding partner for this historic event, e& is privileged to expand our role at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as the official presenting partner for the Yasalam After-Race Concerts, with this iconic entertainment series already featuring some of the world’s biggest talents over the past 14 years. With an incredible line-up already confirmed for this year, we are thrilled to be on board and look forward to seeing the five acts take to the stage in November.”

With the demand for tickets for this year’s F1 season finale continuing to see unparalleled interest from fans across the globe, organisers have confirmed limited experiences and opportunities remain for fans to secure their seat at the region’s biggest event weekend.

Alongside the ultimate F1 weekend experience, all #AbuDhabiGP ticket holders can also enjoy a range of unrivalled perks, with access to one of Yas Island’s incredible theme parks, Qasr Al Watan, and the Louvre Abu Dhabi through the ‘Yas All In’ ticket, valid between Wednesday 22nd to Monday 27th November.

With more exciting announcements still to come, fans can still secure their experience package at the region’s biggest sports and entertainment event at: www.abudhabigp.com

