Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has been named Bank of the Year – Qatar by The Banker magazine, a Financial Times publication. The announcement was made during a ceremony held recently in London, where the accolade was formally presented to the Bank.

This prestigious recognition highlights QIB’s strong financial performance, leadership in Islamic banking, and continued success in delivering innovative, customer-centric digital solutions. It also underscores the Bank’s disciplined execution of its strategy, with a clear focus on prudent risk management, operational efficiency, and long-term value creation for its customers, shareholders, and the wider community.

In recent years, QIB has continued to invest in cutting-edge technologies and data-driven capabilities to provide a seamless, secure, and personalized banking experience. The Bank’s mobile-first approach, end-to-end digital journeys, and enhanced self-service channels have redefined convenience for individuals, SMEs, and corporate customers.

The Bank has consistently showcased robust financial growth, setting a benchmark for the Islamic financial industry. QIB’s notable financial ratios in Qatar and the broader MENA region, including the best efficiency ratio, showcase its commitment to continuously generating value for its shareholders.

During the first nine months of 2025, QIB reported a net profit of QAR 3,455 million, reflecting a growth of 5.8% compared to the same period in 2024. Total assets reached QAR 214.7 billion, marking an increase of 6.9% compared to 31 December 2024. The Bank continues to enjoy strong credit ratings, with Moody’s affirming its long-term rating at ‘A1’, Fitch Ratings maintaining the Bank at ‘A’ with a stable outlook, and Capital Intelligence Ratings keeping the long-term rating at ‘AA-’ with a stable outlook.

Moreover, QIB’s commendable commitment to sustainability aligns with both national and international criteria. The integration of ESG considerations into its operations and risk management framework, coupled with support for sustainable projects, underscores its dedication to environmental and social responsibility.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Bassel Gamal, QIB’s Group CEO, said: “We are happy to be named Bank of the Year by The Banker. This award is a testament to the strength of our vision and the trust placed in us by our customers and shareholders. This accolade reaffirms our efforts and commitment to investing in technology and innovation to provide secure, convenient, and customer-centric digital solutions. We remain committed to further enhancing our digital capabilities, expanding our offerings, and supporting Qatar’s economic development in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. On this occasion, I would like to extend my appreciation to our Board of Directors, the entire QIB team and our customers for their trust and support.”

The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards stand as the pinnacle in the banking realm, often likened to the ‘Oscars of the Banking Industry.’ Crafted to spotlight excellence on a global scale, these awards serve as a testament to outstanding achievements within the banking community. The discerning judges meticulously evaluate banks worldwide, considering factors such as performance, innovation, the addition of customer value, and societal leadership. The culmination of this rigorous process results in the selection of a single winning bank from each of the 120 countries under scrutiny.

