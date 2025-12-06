Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has announced a strategic collaboration with Bahrain Development Bank (BDB) to deliver comprehensive cloud and cybersecurity services. This initiative is part of stc Bahrain’s ongoing commitment to empowering Bahrain’s financial sector with reliable, efficient, and secure technology infrastructure that enables institutions to drive innovation and accelerate growth.

The integrated business solutions provided to BDB are designed to streamline their operations, strengthen security, and enhance overall performance, helping the bank to ensure superior client experiences with greater agility.

Hesham Mustafa, Chief Business Officer at stc Bahrain, commented, “Our collaboration with Bahrain Development Bank reflects our dedication to enabling the Kingdom’s financial sector with advanced technology solutions. By providing AWS cloud management and cybersecurity services, we are enabling them to operate more efficiently, securely and with greater agility, creating new pathways for innovation in banking.”

For his part, Said Abdelhamid, Chief Technology Officer of BDB, stated, “At BDB, our technology strategy is centered on secure cloud adoption and resilient digital infrastructure that supports economic growth and empowers SMEs. Our collaboration with stc Bahrain enables us to advance these priorities by leveraging leading cloud management and cybersecurity capabilities, ensuring we continue to deliver reliable and innovative services to our clients.”

Through this partnership, stc Bahrain continues to support the digital transformation of Bahrain’s financial industry, delivering tailored solutions that address evolving institutional requirements and contribute to the Kingdom’s economic development.​​​​​