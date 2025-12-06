Kuwait – As part of its commitment to supporting national efforts toward achieving sustainable development goals, Metal and Recycling Company (MRC), a leading provider of waste management and industrial sustainability solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kuwait based non-profit plastic recycling company Omniya.

Under the MoU, Omniya will be responsible for collecting various types of plastic waste from the source, while MRC’s specialized facilities will process the collected waste in line with global best practices to ensure its safe reuse in other industries.

Key Objectives:

Promote source-level plastic sorting as a green lifestyle.

Empower students and educators to take environmental action.

Encourage public participation through visible, community-driven efforts.

Set a national example by aligning with global best practices in recycling.

The MoU reflects both parties’ shared commitment to building a greener economy and supporting Kuwait’s national sustainability goals. It also underscores MRC’s leadership in environmental solutions, backed by its deep expertise and advanced facilities, which ensure safe, efficient, and scalable waste management.

Tarek Al-Mousa, Vice Chairman and CEO of MRC said: “Industrial sustainability is at the heart of what we do at MRC. We help our clients and partners in aligning their operations with environmental and social responsibility, whether through our waste management solutions or by putting our advanced facilities to work in support of environmental and community initiatives. Supporting Omniya’s mission to promote source-level plastic waste sorting is part of that commitment. Together, we aim to raise awareness and move closer to a more sustainable future for the next generation.”

Farah Shaban, Omniya’s CEO, said: “Our partnership with MRC aims to raise environmental awareness and promote the circular economy in line with Kuwait’s vision, the Sustainable Development Goals, and ESG principles. Through this collaboration, we continue our mission to organize source-level plastic waste sorting and strengthen public-private cooperation. A key focus for us is the education sector, where we aim to equip the next generation with the mindset and skills to protect the environment. We appreciate MRC’s role in receiving and recycling all sorted plastics, helping revive a promising industry and strengthening Kuwait’s circular economy.”

Since 1987, MRC has provided waste management, recycling solutions, and industrial services to Kuwait's private and public sectors. A leader in industrial sustainability and listed on Boursa Kuwait, it is the region's largest provider of medical waste treatment services, safely disposing of over 40 tons of medical waste daily, equivalent to approximately 14,600 tons annually. The company also recycles up to 60,000 tons of scrap metal each year and with the resumption of its plastic recycling operations, the plant now has a production capacity of 25 tons per day.

As part of its efforts to promote environmentally friendly industrial development in Kuwait, MRC continuously works to strengthen impactful community partnerships with government bodies, research centers, academic institutions, and manufacturers in order to contribute to building a sustainable future for Kuwait through enhanced collaboration and partnership.

