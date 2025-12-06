Dr. Mohammed Barakat:

Kuwait: Warba Bank has announced its official sponsorship of Forsa, a non-profit nationwide platform dedicated to empowering individuals by providing them with volunteering opportunities in partnership with divers sectors. The step reflects the Bank’s commitment to promoting sustainable development by enabling community participation and enhancing social impact.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mohammad Barakat, Chief Marketing and Corporate Communication Officer at Warba Bank, expressed his appreciation for this strategic collaboration, saying: “We are pleased to partner with Forsa in what marks the beginning of an important and fruitful collaboration. Forsa adopts global best practices in volunteer management and helps reinforce Warba Bank’s leadership in this vital field. This sponsorship reaffirms our commitment to offering innovative solutions to our customers and strengthening our role as a key supporter of national development.”

Dr. Barakat emphasized Warba Bank’s longstanding commitment to supporting volunteer initiatives, both for individuals and communities, noting that this sponsorship is an extension of the Bank’s volunteer-driven philosophy, one that integrates its solid market experience with Forsa’s advanced digital platform.

He added that innovation remains a core value at Warba Bank: “Our sponsorship stems from our belief in innovation as a driver for elevating banking services. Volunteer work is an opportunity to build a better society and enrich people’s lives and strengthens their sense of responsibility toward their nation.”

From her side, Hind Al-Jasser, Founder of Forsa, said: “Our collaboration with Warba Bank represents an important milestone in our journey toward expansion and the development of innovative services. Forsa is one of the first platforms in Kuwait to focus on community engagement and volunteering across all sectors from government to private and non-profit organizations in alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035, which aims to support the growth of the non-profit sector, accelerate digital transformation, and empower individuals through an integrated volunteer ecosystem.”

Al-Jasser added that Forsa aims to create inspiring community participation that enhances individuals’ experiences, supports their development, and contributes to improving their quality of life.

She also praised Warba Bank’s leadership in supporting national volunteer projects and digital initiatives, confirming that Forsa will continue to offer volunteering opportunities that help develop individuals, elevate civic participation, drive solutions to societal challenges, and strengthen the culture of responsibility and giving among citizens and residents.​​​