Multi-platinum, GRAMMY-nominated DJ and producer Jax Jones will make a special appearance on December 6th

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Mastercard is bringing extra excitement to the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 with the launch of its first-ever Mastercard Fan Garage. Created as part of Mastercard’s partnership with the McLaren Formula 1 Team, the interactive space is designed to bring fans closer to the sport they love.

Visitors will step into a dynamic gaming hub packed with adrenaline-fueled racing simulators and interactive AI experiences. Beyond the thrill of gaming, they’ll discover performance-driven activities, get up close with a McLaren F1 Team show car, and enjoy a dedicated music hub. The weekend also promises a series of surprises for McLaren superfans.

Guests can look forward to a special appearance by global DJ and hitmaking producer Jax Jones, who will join fans to debut a remixed version of the new anthem, “Team Priceless”. Created and produced by amp – Mastercard’s long-running sonic branding agency – The Team Priceless Global Anthem represents an unprecedented fusion of fan culture, racing telemetry, and sonic innovation.

Ahmed Abdel-Karim, Executive Vice President, Integrated Marketing and Communications, EEMEA at Mastercard, said: "As the global racing community gears up for the thrilling finale of an unforgettable season, we are proud to deliver Priceless experiences to Papaya fans. We know that people value experiences over things, which is why we created the Mastercard Fan Garage as the ultimate destination for enthusiasts to share their passion. From the energy of live performances by superstar Jax Jones to the thrill of winning exclusive experiences including hot laps, fans can immerse themselves in a truly multisensorial journey with a wide range of interactive activities. We can’t wait to celebrate alongside fans and make this season’s finale a moment they’ll never forget."

Jax Jones, Global DJ and Hitmaking Producer added: “Getting the chance to remix the Team Priceless anthem with Mastercard was one of those opportunities you just can’t pass up. The track has an incredible vibe, and debuting my remix at the F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi is a real highlight. I look forward to joining everyone at the Mastercard Fan Garage and bringing that energy to the set.”

To learn more and stay updated, visit Mastercard’s Instagram channel and website.

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

About Jax Jones

Jax Jones (real name Timucin “Timz” Lam), a global-facing DJ and hitmaking producer with over 65 platinum singles worldwide, 9 billion streams, 60 million single sales. Reflecting his expanded worldview through curiosity, exploration, and personal growth, it’s a space for new collaborations, bold ideas, and a deeper dive into aspects of his artistry that he’s never fully shared before.

amp is the global leader in sound branding, shaping how the world hears, feels, and remembers the most influential brands. Rooted in music, powered by data, and driven by creativity and technology, amp invented the Sonic DNA, the industry standard for flexible audio identities. We invented the Sonic DNA, now the industry standard for flexible audio identities that make brands instantly recognizable with sounds rooted in brand truth and tailored for every touchpoint - from audio strategies, music tracks and UX sounds to sonic logos and sounds for products and experiences, artist collaborations, and everything at the intersection between audio, consumers and tech. Our international music artist roster brings authentic musical expressions to every execution, with a finger on the pulse of global music trends.

Clients include Mastercard, Mercedes-Benz, Deloitte, Uber, Vodafone, Kraft-Heinz, P&G, Saudia Airlines, and Emirates NBD. Innovation is at our core: Sonic Hub®, the first AI-powered audio platform, transforms brand sound through intelligent music curation, generative AI, voice tech, smart licensing, and predictive testing. amp also created Best Audio Brands, the leading data-driven ranking of sonic identities, and amplify, the first sonic branding magazine, exploring audio’s role across sectors.

amp, a Landor company, part of WPP, operates globally from Munich, Berlin, New York, Los Angeles, London, Singapore, Milan, and Dubai.



