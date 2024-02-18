Dubai: Estonia, represented by Taste Estonia, is set to make a significant impact at Gulfood 2024, highlighted by the participation of Madis Kallas, Estonia’s Minister of Regional Affairs. Taste Estonia’s participation in this year’s event is co-funded by the EU and underscores the country’s commitment to global culinary excellence and sustainability, marking a substantial representation with 18 leading Estonian companies showcasing their innovative products and services.

Gulfood 2024, hosted at Dubai World Trade Centre from 19 – 23 February, is the perfect backdrop for Estonia to demonstrate its food technology and sustainability practices. Under the inspiring theme ‘Pure air. Clean Water. Fresh Food.’, Minister Kallas’ visit emphasises the critical role of green innovation and sustainable development in the food industry, continuing Estonia’s tradition of impactful participation in previous editions of Gulfood.

This year, Taste Estonia’s stand at Trade Centre Arena, S-G44, will be a hub of activity, featuring a diverse group of Estonian companies, from the oldest and largest drinks manufacturer, Le Coq, to innovative start-ups like Puljong, specialising in natural broths, and Revala, a pioneer in ice cream powders and powder blends. Each company represents Estonia’s rich culinary heritage and forward-thinking food production approach, offering a glimpse into the country’s commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation.

The 18 participating companies, including notable names such as Haage Natural Mineral Water, renowned for its perfect mineral balance, and Iktos, offering 100% authentic honey, underscore Estonia’s diverse food and beverage sector. Other participants like Valio Eesti showcase Estonia’s prowess in dairy production, while innovative firms like Vegestar and YOOK Production, which is shortlisted for the 2024 Gulfood Innovation Awards, highlight Estonia’s advancements in plant-based nutrition and sustainable beverages.

Through its robust participation in Gulfood 2024, Estonia aims to foster international partnerships, explore new markets, and share its vision of sustainable and innovative culinary practices with the world. Minister Kallas’ presence, alongside the collective showcase of Estonia’s leading companies, positions Estonia as a dynamic force in the global food industry, ready to meet future challenges with sustainable solutions and innovative products.

At the Gulfood Innovation Awards 2023, Revala, Rosena DK, and Must Umami were each awarded for their innovative approaches to healthy and organic food solutions, captivating a jury comprising industry experts and culinary figures and setting new standards for excellence in the food sector.

Taste Estonia embodies the best of Estonian cuisine, with a focus on purity, sustainability, smart innovation, health, and unparalleled taste. By participating in Gulfood 2024, Taste Estonia continues to lead the way in introducing the world to Estonia’s innovative food products and sustainable culinary solutions.