Driven by international expansions

Saudi Arabia | Maldives | Iraq | Algeria | Libya | Jordan | Kazakhstan

Doha: Revealing an exceptional performance across all key financial metrics, Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C. announced its financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, following board approval.

The company reported revenue of QAR 3.073 billion, an 87% year-on-year increase. Gross profit soared by 134% to QAR 1.054 billion, while EBITDA rose 97% to QAR 732 million compared to H1 2024. Net profit reached QAR 465 million, up 97% year-on-year, while earnings per share (EPS) doubled, reaching QAR 0.130.

While Estithmar Holding continues its upward trajectory in its financial and operational indicators across all its financial disclosures, this remarkable leap in results for H1 2025 is mainly attributed to increased revenue through its international expansions across its 4 sectors in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Algeria, Libya, Maldives, Jordan, and Kazakhstan.

The company's enhanced operational performance also underpinned an EBITDA of QR 732 million, an increase of 97%, driven by disciplined financial and operational policies, which improved the profit margin.



"Our exceptional first‑half performance demonstrates the strength of our strategy. By focusing on value creation, sector leadership and disciplined capital allocation, we have delivered greater operational efficiency, robust revenue growth and margin expansion” Juan Leon, Group CEO of Estithmar Holding commented, and added,”Sustained and balanced growth across our four clusters remains central to our investment strategy. We continue to drive innovation and adopt advanced operational technologies. With a distinctive blend of capabilities and expertise, Estithmar Holding is well‑placed to deliver exceptional stakeholder value and extend our footprint globally."

Currently, Estithmar Holding’s operations span 7 countries in addition to Qatar. Healthcare sector has expanded to Algeria, developing the Algerian Qatari German Hospital, Iraq through operating and management of Al-Imam Al‑Hassan Al‑Mujtaba Hospital and Al‑Nasiriyah Teaching Hospital in Karbala and Di-Qar governorates, and to Libya managing Misrata Heart and Vascular Center. The real estate development and tourism division features major projects such as Rixos Baghdad Hotel & Residences in Iraq and the Rosewood Resort in the Maldives, both progressing at an accelerated pace. The services division has expanded its operations across Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Maldives, Libya, Jordan, and Kazakhstan, sustaining revenue growth through operational diversification and scale. Specialized contracting activities have also expanded in Saudi Arabia; awarded major projects such as Red Sea Airport, 5 hotels in Shura Island, Sindalah Yacht Club and others, besides projects in the Maldives, and Iraq.

Record Share Performance

Estithmar Holding’s share showed robust and sustained upward momentum during H1 2025, climbing 77%. This indicates a transition from steady accumulation to a sharp upward trend, driven by increased investor confidence, ongoing profit growth, and the company’s expansion activities.

The company’s share performance reflects the sound management and operational policies focused on enhancing investor value. This aligns with the company’s long‑standing commitments expressed in previous statements, alongside the launch of diversified projects and expansion initiatives.