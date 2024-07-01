RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: The Esports World Cup Foundation (“EWCF”) and HONOR, a global technology leader, have announced a main partnership for the Esports World Cup (“EWC”), the world's largest gaming festival set to take place this summer in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The HONOR 200 Pro will be the official smartphone of the EWC, leveraging the device’s cutting-edge technology to power esports competitions in popular mobile games like Free Fire, Honor of Kings and Women's ML:BB tournament.

As the ultimate smartphone for mobile gaming enthusiasts, the HONOR 200 Pro offers a suite of outstanding new features that appeal to both esports athletes and casual players. Highlights include:

● Snapdragon 8 Series Mobile Platform: Boasting a CPU clock speed of up to 3GHz for smooth graphics rendering and real-time responsiveness.

● 5200mAh Silicon-Carbon Battery: Providing up to 61 hours of use on a single charge.

● 3840Hz Risk-Free Dimming: Verified by TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Display Certification and TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display Certification, with Natural Tone 2.0 for optimized display color temperature.

● Advanced Cooling: A vapor chamber covering 36,881mm², 10% larger than the HONOR 90, for exceptional heat dissipation.

The partnership will focus on engaging global gamers, strengthening brand identities, and fostering a community driven by the spirit of competition.

"We are thrilled to join forces with HONOR as a partner in the Esports World Cup," exclaimed CEO Ralf Reichert at the Esports World Cup Foundation. "EWC athletes demand the absolute best in gaming technology, as it is essential for maintaining competitive integrity and delivering an unparalleled experience. The HONOR 200 Pro is an exceptional smartphone, equipped with cutting-edge technology that surpasses the high standards set by EWC athletes. We are eager to witness its incredible performance this summer in Riyadh."

"HONOR is very pleased to join forces with the Esports World Cup and provide the official smartphone for its mobile competitions,” said Dr. Ray, CMO of HONOR. “As a brand dedicated to its consumers, HONOR strives to offer products that provide a superior experience and elevated performance, particularly among gamers. Our technology enables players to push their limits and achieve new heights in their gaming journey. We look forward to seeing the HONOR 200 Pro power the best esports athletes in the world as they strive for international greatness at the Esports World Cup.”

Beginning July 3, the Esports World Cup will transform Riyadh into the epicenter of esports fandom and gaming culture. Located in Boulevard City, fans can watch their favorite athletes and clubs compete across 22 game championships for a share of more than $60 million in life-changing prize money — the largest prize pool in esports history. Across eight weeks, the Esports World Cup will also feature festival activities that include numerous gaming activations, community tournaments, pop culture celebrations, international experiences, and more.

For more information on the Esports World Cup, visit www.esportsworldcup.com, and follow upcoming Esports World Cup game announcements on X (formerly Twitter).

The Esports World Cup is a global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game structure that will pit the world’s top esports teams and athletes against one another for the largest-ever prize pool. Debuting in the summer 2024, gamers, publishers, and fans from around the globe will come together in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to crown the world’s first Esports World Cup Club Champion.

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR’s portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.

