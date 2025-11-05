Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – ESL FACEIT Group (EFG), the world-leading esports and gaming entertainment company, today announced the official opening of its new regional headquarters and flagship esports venue located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This move marks a significant and long-term commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its rapidly expanding esports ecosystem, solidifying Riyadh's emergence as a global capital of esports.

A New Global Stage for Major Events and Community

The venue is a unique, state-of-the-art facility designed to host premier esports events, notably serving as the key regional hub for competitions like the ESL Saudi Challenge and other international tournaments.

The venue is also set to become a home for fans and communities of esports, sports, and pop culture, offering unmatched experiences to compete, learn, and socialize.

Spanning over 1,000 square meters with capacity for 500+ guests, it is Riyadh’s ultimate event space. Production Power: Equipped with unparalleled technology, including 300+ square meters of LED screens, the studio offers full production and end-to-end services ideal for major broadcasts, tournaments, brand activations, and media events.

“Today marks an important moment not simply for EFG, but for the future of esports in Saudi Arabia,” said Niccolo Maisto, CEO of EFG. “We are committed to supporting the Kingdom's vision, tapping into its energetic, young population to fuel major growth. With the opening of our new regional headquarters, we are establishing a new stage for our most exciting competitions, while helping to drive key infrastructure and localized content. We firmly believe Riyadh is becoming the global capital of esports, and we’re honored to play a leading role.”

Investing in Local Talent and the Saudi National Strategy

EFG’s presence and investment directly support the Kingdom’s National Games & Esports Strategy, which targets 39,000 job creations and a SAR 50 billion contribution to GDP by 2030.

The venue will function as a vital regional hub for capability-building, prioritizing talent development for Saudi nationals and launching a comprehensive recruitment drive across multiple functions:

Broadcast Production

Content Creation and Arabic Localization

Event Operations

Platform Localization

Community Management

By nurturing local talent and providing professional pathways, EFG is helping to turn passion into profession and build a sustainable, competitive esports ecosystem in the region. The studio is designed to be a place where local talent can be trained and mentored, and where Arabic-language content can be produced and amplified globally.

“Walking into the new facility in Riyadh, I felt the energy of a new chapter and the opportunity for us as Saudi talent to shape the future of esports,” added Mohammed Alasiri, HR Director, EFG. “This studio isn’t just a building; it’s a hub for local ambition, global standards, and community growth.”

EFG is the culmination of more than two decades of innovation in esports and gaming, drawing on the heritage of ESL, FACEIT and DreamHack to build communities that go beyond gameplay, connecting players, fans, and creators worldwide. The group achieved a combined fan reach of 225 million, 522 million live-stream hours, and 3.8 billion online impressions over the past few years. The opening of EFG’s Riyadh headquarters signals far more than a regional office; it is an anchor for global ambition meeting local potential.

“EFG has been a core part of esports in KSA from the very beginning, including Gamers Without Borders and most recently as the Official Operating Partner of the Esports World Cup,” continued Niccolo Maisto. “We were here for the past, we are doubling down on our investment for the present, and we are committed to building the future of esports in KSA. This studio is a physical testament to that commitment, allowing us to effectively bridge local Saudi audiences and competitions with our global fanbase and events, creating highly attractive, long-term engagement opportunities for international and local brands.”

About ESL FACEIT Group:

ESL FACEIT Group (EFG) is the leading esports and video game entertainment company dedicated to creating worlds beyond gameplay where players and fans become community. EFG is built on a legacy of world-renowned brands including ESL, FACEIT, DreamHack and DreamHack Sports Games, providing innovative ecosystems for global communities of players, fans and creators around the games they love. Working alongside leading partners, brands and global IPs, EFG operates an unmatched portfolio of live events, digital platforms and developer tools that reach and engage millions of gamers worldwide.

For more general information on ESL FACEIT Group, visit eslfaceitgroup.com, the EFG Newsroom or follow ESL FACEIT Group on LinkedIn.