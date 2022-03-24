Dubai: The Esaad Card Committee of the Dubai Police General Command announced the renewal of its contract with Aster DM Healthcare Group for exclusive access to Aster and Medcare healthcare facilities across UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and India, raising the discount rate at Aster clinics from 30 to 35%, and offers from hospitals, optical, pharmacies and homecare services and offering an exclusive discount at Medcare hospitals and clinics by 30%. After a year of fruitful cooperation between the two parties, which resulted in the collaboration will now provide the greatest benefit for holders of the Esaad card and their families.



The agreement was signed by Ms. Mona Mohammed Al-Amiri, Chairman of the Committee, the Happiness Card Committee, while it was signed by Ms. Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare group, in the presence of Lt. Col. Masoud Al-Hammad, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, and a number of employees from both parties.



Confirming the agreement Ms. Mona Al Ameri said, “This agreement comes within the framework of the Esaad Card Committee’s continuous endeavor to facilitate the access of card holders and their families with the necessary health care services, at a reduced cost, in order to achieve the goal of “Esaad” in delivering happiness to all employees and their families who hold this card. Noting that the aspect of Health is of great importance to the "Esaad" team, the team seeks to obtain good offers and discounts in healthcare and present them to the "Esaad" card holders and their first-degree relatives across the various Emirates of the country. The card holders can view all the offers presented by the healthcare sector through the efforts of the Esaad Card Committee on the website https://esaad.dubaipolice.gov.ae/ or through the “Esaad” card smart application.”



On her part, Ms. Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare group said, “It is our absolute privilege to have been associated with Dubai Police over the years and serve the government employees. With the expansion of our network of services under Aster and Medcare, we hope to provide the best possible care to the people of UAE and its residents.”



The agreement allows the happiness card holders and their first-degree relatives to receive the agreed-upon discounts at Aster hospitals, clinics and pharmacies in India, Qatar, Bahrain and UAE; all Medcare hospitals and clinics in UAE, all “Aster” pharmacies, “Aster Optical” and “Wahat Al Aman Home Healthcare” in addition to “Aster Online” with the exception of the services included within health insurance.



The two parties agreed to continue their partnership and work towards strengthening their collaboration in spreading happiness and ensuring the society’s well-being. The health team in the Esaad Card Committee, brings years of expertise and knowledge to contract the best hospitals and specialized medical centers and present the best offers and benefits to Esaad card holders and their families.

