Dubai-based Erith Group’s investment in a manufacturing plant for industrial seals and gaskets is in line with the UAE’s vision to diversify the economy and part of its ‘Make it in the Emirates’ programme to attract investment in industries which will reduce the country’s dependence on imported products

Dubai, UAE

News Highlights:

1. Global industrial seals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7 percent from $12.11 billion in 2022 to $17.86 billion by 2029;

2. The global Gasket and Seals market was valued at US$69.45 billion in 2019 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.4 percent to US$106.99 billion by 2027;

3. Erith Group announces the investment of Dh4 million in an industrial seal and gasket manufacturing plant in the UAE.

Erith, a leading supplier of high-quality and high-end sealing products and solution to the key players in the energy, power, chemicals, nuclear, metal, mining and other vital sectors, announces the establishment of an industrial-scale production plant of sealing products – Erith Industries FZ LLC – at the Al Hamra Industrial Area in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, which will reduce and eliminate the need to import foreign sealing products and solutions and will eventually increase the export to other countries after meeting the domestic demand.

Construction of the factory has started in April this year. The factory will go into production in the next few months. Erith Industries FZ LLC will produce industrial gaskets with the help of computer and numerically controlled machinery managed by as many as 7-9 highly skilled personnel by December 2022.

The company is investing Dh4 million on a 6,500 square feet plot of land at Al Hamra Industrial Area. The Phase I of the factory will be ready for production in December this year, to be followed by the development of the Phase II.

The news of the new factory comes at a time when the global industrial seals market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7 percent from $12.11 billion in 2022 to $17.86 billion by 2029, according to Fortune Business Insights.

The global Gasket and Seals market was valued at US$69.45 billion in 2019 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.4 percent to US$106.99 billion by 2027, according to Coherent Market Insights.

“Our decision to invest in the UAE is in line with the economic vision of the UAE and supports the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ programme to increase in-country value, industrial output that will reduce import dependency and help the UAE to become self-reliant in industrial products,” Richard S. Edwin, Chief Executive Officer of Erith Group, says.

“We are bringing the highly-reliable and word-class technology to the region with the support of our partners Garlock and GPT – leaders in industrial seals and gasket market worldwide – to help our clients achieve the highest level of safety and reliability.

“Our investment in Erith Industries FZ LLC in Al Hamra Industrial Area is a small step towards a self-reliant UAE economy and part of our grand vision to develop a large industry that will not only create good-paying jobs, but will help the country earn foreign currency through exports.”

Gasket and seals are the materials used to prevent the passage of any foreign media through to and fro, the joined object while under compression. Gasket is a mechanical seal, which fills the space between two or more mating surfaces, in order to prevent leakage. Gaskets allow perfect mating surface wherein they can fill irregularities.

The primary function of an industrial seal or gasket is to optimise the performance of a machine with its process reliability. Seals are also used in applications that involve rotary and reciprocating motions. Industrial seals have played an important role in providing optimum efficiency and productivity over the past few decades. The global market has shown significant growth in the past decades and is expected to grow moderately in future.

“The new manufacturing unit in the UAE will help us to serve our Middle East customers faster and more efficiently. The new investment in energy and utility in the Middle East will increase the demand of industrial seals. Our products will help boost the UAE’s exports to the rest of the world,” Richard S. Edwin said

“The factory will start production at a time when we feel the market will show significant growth due to rising demand for energy, power and industrial output.”

Erith Group represents a number of global brands sealing and gasket brands in the region, including industry-leading brands such as Garlock and GPT, to name a few.

Garlock is a global manufacturer of high-performance sealing solutions with an emphasis on safety, longevity, and productivity. The company works closely with end-user customers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, industry associations, and government entities to understand their unique sealing challenges and respond with innovative solutions that keep people safe and the environment protected. With a history dating back over 130 years, Garlock today maintains a global presence of manufacturing and distribution facilities.

GPT is the world’s leading manufacturer of critical pipeline sealing and electrical isolation products. With a focus on safety, performance and reliability, we employ advanced engineering and manufacturing processes to meet the challenging demands of the oil and gas, water/wastewater, and construction and infrastructure industries.