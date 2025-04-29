Ooredoo Qatar partners with Ericsson to modernize its mobile charging capabilities, deploying the latest Ericsson Charging software to drive 5G standalone monetization.

The upgrade enhances Ooredoo Qatar’s ability to support new business models, optimize operational efficiency, and offer advanced 5G services, including gaming, video streaming, and AR/VR applications.

Ooredoo Qatar has partnered with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to modernize its charging system, reinforcing their long-standing partnership in charging, and advancing Ooredoo Qatar’s capabilities in the 5G era.

This strategic upgrade, hosted on Ericsson’s Cloud Native Infrastructure (CNIS), will see the deployment of the latest release of Ericsson Charging, which will include Ericsson’s cloud-native Charging Access Function (CAF), providing a 3GPP compliant 5G Charging Function (CHF) which will empower Ooredoo Qatar to monetize innovative 5G standalone (SA) services and enhance operational efficiency, security, and performance.

With the seamless evolution of Ericsson Charging, and its enhanced capabilities to manage 5G technology, Ooredoo Qatar will be able to support new business models, partnerships, and differentiated services. The modernization will allow Ooredoo Qatar to unlock monetization opportunities for 5G services, including gaming, video streaming, augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) applications, and other data-intensive use cases requiring high speed, low latency, and reliable connections.

Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, says: “Ooredoo Qatar remains committed to investing in cutting-edge technologies that enhance our customers’ experiences and accelerate our digital transformation journey. Our strong partnership with Ericsson continues to play a pivotal role in keeping us at the forefront of innovation. The modernization of our charging system marks a key milestone, unlocking the potential of 5G standalone services, and reinforcing our leadership in next-generation digital experiences.”

Petra Schirren, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Gulf at Ericsson Europe, Middle East and Africa, says: “With the expansion of Ooredoo Qatar’ implementation of Ericsson Charging to the latest software, it will have a future-ready platform that supports seamless monetization of 5G services. This upgrade underscores our shared commitment to driving digital transformation and enhancing network capabilities in the 5G era.”

Ericsson has been a trusted partner of Ooredoo Qatar since 2008, supporting the Communications Service Provider’s digital transformation and continuous growth. The new infrastructure represents a milestone in this collaboration, improving security, reliability, and real-time performance monitoring.

