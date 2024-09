Dubai, UAE – ENVI Lodges is thrilled to announce the signing of ENVI Sisini Mara, a permanent tented camp located on a 2 km² concession in the northern Mara region, offering a unique blend of luxury, wellness, and a thrilling spectrum of safari experiences. This new camp is within driving distance from Kogatende airstrip in northern Serengeti.

ENVI Sisini Mara is strategically located in an area renowned for the Great Migration, one of the most spectacular wildlife events on the planet. In fact, the main river crossing that is frequently filmed in migration-themed documentaries is a mere 15-minute drive from the camp.

Guests can witness the awe-inspiring movement of millions of wildebeests, zebras, and antelopes as they traverse the plains in search of greener pastures. The region is also home to a diverse array of wildlife, including majestic lions, elusive rhinos, and numerous other species that thrive in this vibrant ecosystem.

The camp consists of 10 elegantly designed, locally crafted tents, each offering an immersive bush experience. The spacious accommodations include a two-bedroom luxury tented suite with a private plunge pool, spanning 134 sqm, and nine standard tented suites, each 55 sqm in size. The units feature a luxurious bathroom facility, an outdoor bathtub, and a large wooden deck from where guests can spot the various animals roaming around. The tents are

thoughtfully designed with structures, materials, colours, and fabrics that blend harmoniously with the surrounding environment while providing the utmost comfort and privacy.

Guests can indulge in a variety of luxurious amenities, including a gourmet restaurant, a stylish lounge and bar, a library tent, and a tranquil spa with a treatment room, gym and yoga deck.

The camp also features a communal pool, perfect for relaxing after a full day of adventure. A wellness offering will be available throughout the guest journey, including special in-room experiences, outdoor treatments during game drives, and a healthy food offering.

“We are very excited to add this fourth destination in Tanzania in this incredible site with open views to the savannah”, said Noelle Homsy, co-founder of ENVI Lodges. “Our objective is to provide our guests with an extensive circuit of lodges and camps in the country, especially for safari enthusiasts who will soon be able to discover Tanzania while staying only at ENVImanaged properties, including Arusha, Serengeti, Mara and Zanzibar.” ENVI Sisini Mara is designed to minimize its environmental footprint and adheres to the strict environmental guidelines of Tanzania’s national parks. The tents, as well as most of the furniture, are manufactured locally or across the border, in Kenya, hence supporting nearby bespoke artisans. The camp utilizes solar energy for its daily power needs and provides drinking water via its own reverse osmosis plant. No single use plastic is allowed on site, and most of the produce offered on the menu will come from local farmers and nearby villages.

The camp is easily accessible from Arusha by plane, or from ENVI’s tented camp in the Serengeti via a scenic 3.5-hour drive or a short 20 mins plane ride from the Seronera airstrip.

This provides guests with seamless connectivity between these extraordinary destinations.

About ENVI Lodges

ENVI Lodges is a luxury experiential ecolodge brand and management company. The company operates ecofriendly lodges that are immersed in nature and located in remote destinations. ENVI specialises in tented camps and eco-pods and follows high standards of sustainability, with every lodge designed, developed, and managed on the basis of ENVI’s seven sustainability pillars, which include the protection of wildlife, the mindful use of resources, and support for local communities. The company believes the future of tourism relies on the creation of meaningful nature-centric lodges that regenerate the environment and create purpose-driven experiences that are transformational for its guests.

