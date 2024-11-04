Dubai, UAE – Entrust Capital, a leading asset management firm based in the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), is deepening its presence in the UAE to help deliver new and exciting opportunities on its multi-asset platform for institutional and high-net-worth clients.

The firm has secured an advisory role to Emirates International Investment Company LLC (EIIC) with a US $100 million cornerstone investment in the Lulu IPO. This transaction is EIIC’s second investment in the defensive GCC retail sector in less than one year which further cements Entrust Capital’s position in the market.

Being selected as an EIIC advisor for the Lulu IPO highlights Entrust Capital’s dedication to bringing exceptional investment opportunities to its clients, said Ali El Adou, the firm’s Head of Asset Management. “At Entrust, our investment philosophy centers on generating consistent risk-adjusted returns through deep market insights and a disciplined investment approach.”

This is due to key competitive advantages: firstly, the team’s experience in identifying and capitalizing on strategic opportunities in today’s evolving markets; and secondly, its multi-asset platform that enables it to deliver a premier experience in wealth management. Entrust Capital now has assets under management totalling US $7 billion.

“We are committed to building state-of-the-art investment solutions grounded in our extensive expertise, providing our clients with trusted, reliable guidance,” added Amro Diab, Head of Business Development. “This approach ensures clients have access to a wide range of investment opportunities, tailored to their specific financial goals.”

Entrust Capital’s multi-asset platform offers clients a diverse asset spectrum, spanning public and private markets as well as alternative investments. This platform also allows for a fully customized approach, to ensure the exposure and investment opportunities clients have access to are aligned with their unique financial objectives.

Founded in 2018, Entrust Capital is a boutique asset management and financial advisory firm established in the DIFC and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). Entrust Capital specializes in serving family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and institutions across the MENA region. With its extensive industry knowledge, Entrust connects regional clients to global investment opportunities, emphasizing sustainable, risk-adjusted growth

