DUBAI, UAE: Enova, a regional leader in integrated energy and multi-technical services, has signed a strategic contract with Sinyar Property Management for the provision of technical and specialized facilities management services to one of Sinyar’s primary clients within the aviation sector.

Enova will be conducting an ASHRAE standard energy audit to provide in-depth analyses and actionable recommendations for improving energy efficiency, delivering energy savings, and reducing CO2 emissions for the facility.

Renaud Capris, Enova’s CEO, said: “As part of Veolia’s new strategic program, GreenUp, we are dedicated to accelerating ecological transformation. Our comprehensive approach to facilities management in the aviation sector is characterized by its commitment to sustainability and operational excellence.”

